Charlie Cox isn’t hanging up Matt Murdock’s suit just yet.



In a recent interview with Radio Times, the Daredevil star revealed that the future of the character will involve at least a few more appearances in the ever-expanding world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cox’s confirmation comes months after Kevin Feige also hinted at Daredevil’s return.

“I know something,” Cox teased. “I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

This coy hint of “something” comes just on the heels of Cox’s cameo as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, Cox’s Murdock appears for a quick scene as his lawyer persona, offering some advice to Peter Parker after he is accused of Mysterio’s death.

While Cox went to great lengths to hide his role in the production (a process that included eating his meal while facing a wall during a lunch date Andrew Garfield), hearing about the excitement from audiences about his appearance in No Way Home made up for it. After getting “many text messages” and even a “recording of everyone cheering” during his scene in the film, Cox decided to experience the fan elation for himself.



Unfortunately, the theater crowd he snuck into seemed to be filled with an audience of the calmer sort. “I was so disappointed–my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it’d be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering and then...tumbleweed,” said Cox to RadioTimes.com.

Though we now have confirmation of Cox’s reappearance in the MCU, there’s still the remaining uncertainty surrounding Netflix’s Marvel series as they leave the streaming service at the end of this month. With other Defenders characters like Vincent D’Onofrio’s imposing Kingpin popping up in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, it’s more of a question of when not how the street-level vigilantes will step into the New York City of the MCU.