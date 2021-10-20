Charlie Cox became one of Tumblr’s greatest boyfriends playing the blind lawyer/superhero Matt Murdock on Netflix’s Daredevil series. Running for three seasons, with a Defenders to boot, Daredevil, along with the rest of Netflix’s Marvel offerings ended abruptly, with Disney suddenly deciding that they’d prefer to keep tabs on Hell’s Kitchen.

However, shows like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage have their fans—the first season of Jessica Jones won a Peabody for crying out loud. Nevertheless, Charlie Cox’s performance as Daredevil has been the one character fans believe will be the holdover from Netflix. Many even think he’s bound to turn up in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December.

Cox isn’t so sure, though. Speaking with Sirius XM’s Jessica Shaw, the actor said he’s apprehensive about rejoining the fold, fearing that any more Daredevil might ruin the magic. Furthermore, he says that, in comics, turnover of artists, writers, and story arcs is commonplace.



“What happens in the comics is a writer and an artist will team up for a run of a comic, so they’ll do 10 issues, 20 issues,” Cox said. “If there was an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show. If they choose me to do it, there are going to be some elements that are of course the same. Or they might choose someone else and reboot it all over again.”

Fans no longer care about continuity the way they used to, though. A simple wave of the “multiverse” wand clears up any discrepancies. Different universes crashing into each other is a comic book tradition, which No Way Home hopes to cash in on.

However, Cox doesn’t think that his return would be all that it’s cracked up to be.

Turns out, Charlie Cox is immensely proud of his work on Daredevil and doesn’t want to risk screwing it up. “If nothing ever happens going forward, we still have three great seasons of television, and we haven’t ruined it,” he said.



“You’ve got to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it’s not as good or it doesn’t quite work or it’s too much time has passed. It doesn’t quite come together in the same way. You don’t want to taint what you’ve already got. If we never come back, you’ve got these three great seasons and our third season was our best reviewed. So, the trajectory was up. I am tremendously proud and grateful for what we have.”

Though, Cox has a few choice words for whoever took up the role. “I would go down into my basement. I would find my Daredevil mask that I have. And I would hunt them down. I would make them fight me for it,” he joked (we think).

Most importantly, when asked if he ever puts the mask on for fun, he said, “Yeah, every now and then. Yeah.”

