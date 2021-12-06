After months of speculation that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil would find a second life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed it’s true. The Marvel Studios president spilled the news about Cox’s Murdock will be joining the MCU in an interview with CinemaBlend.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” he said. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”



Cox played Matt Murdock in the Netflix series Daredevil from 2015 to 2018, when the show was canceled. Netflix ultimately pulled the plug on all its Marvel shows, and Marvel decided to produce its own series directly for Disney+. The Daredevil rights reverted back to Marvel from Netflix at the end of 2020.

Feige hasn’t said whether this means other characters from Daredevil will also be coming into the MCU proper as well. That includes Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and of course Vincent D’Onofrio’s terrifying Wilson Fisk, a.k.a Kingpin.



Fans have speculated for months that both Daredevil and Kingpin would be seen in the MCU soon. Charlie Cox was reportedly sighted on the set of Spiderman: No Way Home (which will hit theaters in less than two weeks). D’Onofrio stirred up fans when he tweeted the Hawkeye trailer back in November.

His character Fisk has some obvious connections to that series. In the most recent Hawkeye episode, fans met Echo, a deaf fighter who was first introduced in the comics as Fisk’s adopted daughter who tries to take down Daredevil. The episode also gave some major hints that Fisk is behind the scenes of the “tracksuit mafia” that is chasing down Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Marvel already announced plans for Echo to get her own Disney+ spin-off, which would be the perfect chance to incorporate more Daredevil characters into the MCU at large. It’s not clear if the MCU will consider the plot of the Netflix series canon, or if they’ll opt to give the Daredevil and co. new backstories. Feige’s announcement also opens the door for characters from other Netflix shows, like the Peabody award-winning Jessica Jones, to crossover too.

For his part, Charlie Cox previously expressed hesitancy to return to his Daredevil roots. In an interview with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw in October, the actor said, “You’ve got to be careful what you wish for. You come back and it’s not as good or it doesn’t quite work or it’s too much time has passed. It doesn’t quite come together in the same way. You don’t want to taint what you’ve already got.”