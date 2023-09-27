Newly revealed court documents allege that Cher had her son Elijah Blue Allman kidnapped last year, according to a Rolling Stone report. The documents were filed by Allman’s wife Marie Angela King, from whom Allman filed for divorce in 2021. However, the pair apparently reconciled in November 2022 and spent 12 days together in a hotel room—during which time four men barged in and took Allman away, supposedly at Cher’s behest.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” King stated in the court documents, which were filed in early December 2022. “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

Allman, Cher’s son with musician Gregg Allman, has long struggled with drug addiction, and according to the Daily Mail has recently checked back into rehab. In the meantime, King claimed in her filing to have been evicted from the home they lived in together, which is reportedly owned by Cher. King said she left “on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing. I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets.”

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him,” King’s filing read. “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well,” King further stated, “and I want what is best for my husband.”