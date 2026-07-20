After SNL exit, Chloe Fineman enters Netflix's Harlan Corben-iverse

Netflix may be feeling the burn from half a billion dollars’ worth of AI investments that did nothing to improve the second-season viewership of its blockbuster shows, but, thankfully, the streamer has a balm in Harlan Coben adaptations. The shows and movies based on Coben’s books have slowly become some of the cable killer’s most popular titles, and its next Coben project is one of the best-selling author’s most successful and longest-running series: Myron Bolitar.

The Netflix adaptation of the 12-book series has quite the pedigree, with Emmy-winning TV writer David E. Kelley aboard to write and co-showrun the series with Kyle Long. The show had previously announced Colin Woodell as the titular lead, with Archie himself, KJ Apa, playing Win Lockwood and Jane The Virgin‘s Diane Guerrero as Esperanza Diaz. Now, Netflix has announced even more cast members, including Bel Air‘s Jabari Banks as Dwayne Richmond, Jamie McShane as Detective Ray Dimonte, and Hollywood’s favorite crypto hater Ben McKenzie as Gavin Pierce. But perhaps the most interesting addition to Myron Bolitar‘s cast is Chloe Fineman, settling on her first post-Lorne project. On the series, Fineman adds to the collection of fun character names, playing Parker Quinn, a star sports reporter who made a name for herself at a major sports publication (meaning the show must be a period piece, as private equity has hollowed out sports journalism). Myron Bolitar is set in the high-octane world of sports, as the former NBA star Bolitar reinvents himself as an agent.

The series adds to Netflix’s growing collection of Coben adaptations. Since 2018, the streamer has produced 13 projects based on Coben’s books, including Fool Me Once, Runaway, The Stranger, Missing You, Caught, Safe, and I Will Find You. Starring Britt Lower and Sam Worthington, the eight-episode miniseries I Will Find You is Netflix’s biggest scripted hit of the year, according to Netflix.