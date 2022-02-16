One of the better Chrises—Chris Pine—is back in his first feature film role since Wonder Woman 1984 for Paramount’s The Contractor. In the forthcoming film, he plays a former special forces sergeant who gets caught up in conspiracy while taking on a contract mission.

The official logline for the film reads:



Chris Pine stars in the thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options, and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

The cast of The Contractor is rounded out by Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs (Community), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan), JD Pardo, Florian Munteanu, and Kiefer Sutherland. Tarik Saleh (The Nile Hilton Incident) directed the feature based off the screenplay written by J.P. Davis.



Foster and Pine previously starred in the 2016 film Hell Or High Water, in which they played brother Toby and Tanner Howard.



It was announced recently that Chris Pine will also be reuniting with more former co-stars for a fourth Star Trek film from Paramount. That film is set to star Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldaña, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg. Pine is also slated for a number of film roles, including one in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling starring Gemma Chan, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles.

Also up on the docket, Pine will star in Newflash as Walter Cronkite as he reports on the assassination of J.F.K. In addition to upcoming roles in All The Old Knives and Dungeons & Dragons, the actor will make his directorial debut in 2022 with Poolman, starring Pine, Danny DeVito, and Annette Bening.