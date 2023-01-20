Bittersweet news for Cobra Kai fans. The beloved Karate Kid spin-off has finally secured a renewal from Netflix— for its final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg announced the news in an open letter to fans, accompanied by a dramatic teaser that spans the history of the Karate Kid franchise and promises that the “final showdown” will be the “biggest,” “baddest” season yet.

“Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor. Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted,” the letter reads in part.

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined,” it continues. “So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.”

While this may mark the end of a chapter, the creators promise that “the Miyagiverse has never been stronger” and that they “hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line.” Many of those involved with the franchise have teased exploring the world further— whether that be sequels or prequels. And given that Cobra Kai was apparently a ratings smash to put House Of The Dragon and Rings Of Power to shame, perhaps this isn’t quite goodbye to Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), and the rest of the gang.

Cobra Kai | Season 6 Announcement | Netflix

In the meantime, there’s the sixth season teaser to enjoy. “We’ve been fighting so long. Against each other, with each other. It’s hard to keep track,” Zabka narrates over a montage of his rivalry with Daniel. “It hasn’t always been smooth. But after all this time, we’ve built something together to be proud of,” Macchio adds.

The sixth season of Cobra Kai doesn’t have a release date yet , but the teaser promises it’s “coming soon to Netflix.” Until then, “Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.”