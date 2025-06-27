Cobra Kai star Martin Kove addresses misconduct allegations after biting incident

Martin Kove, who plays the villainous John Kreese in the Karate Kid franchise and its spin-off series Cobra Kai, has spoken out about misconduct allegations against him. Kove made the news earlier this week after it came to light that he had bitten his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at a fan convention. On Thursday, it further came to light that the actor was investigated for sexual harassment while filming the final season of the Netflix show.

According to Deadline, in 2024 a female actor hired as an extra complained on set that Kove had behaved inappropriately towards her, “leering” and making remarks that made her feel uncomfortable. The studio conducted an investigation into the matter and “He was read the riot act,” a source told the outlet. Kove was supposedly encouraged to apologize, though Deadline isn’t sure if he did. “This is so bizarre as it was in April of last year,” Kove said when reached for comment by Deadline. “If there was something to confess, I would be the first to say it. Sony did ask me about the alleged incident, and I was completely transparent.” (TMZ reports an insider told the outlet Kove “was completely transparent for the investigation and was exonerated”; based on the similar language used, we might theorize the insider was Kove or his manager.) He concluded his statement on the subject saying, “It wasn’t true then, and it isn’t true now.”

The 78-year-old did, however, release an apology to Hannah-Kim earlier this week. “I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia [Hannah-Kim], a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” he said in a statement (via Deadline). “I’ve always respected her and considered her a highly professional and talented co-worker on Cobra Kai. I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior. I regret my actions for which I take full responsibility for what I did, and again I apologize to her and her husband. I’m committed to learning from this and it will never happen again.”