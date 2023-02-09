Back in October, John Candy fanboy Ryan Reynolds revealed he and Colin Hanks had been working on a documentary of the late, great comedian. Now, Variety has the scoop that Prime Video is in talks to scoop up the project. Get your tissues ready, folks, because Reynolds promised there will be tears.

Insiders tell the outlet that the feature “will go beyond the persona and delve into the inner life that Candy kept private off-screen.” The film has been made “with the full support” of Candy’s widow Rose and their children Jen and Chris and will reportedly include “never-before-seen home videos, archives and interviews with the family to explore the man behind the movie star.”

Reynolds is a producer on the doc, and while Hanks’ involvement was previously unclear, Variety now reports he’s actually the director of the film. Hanks is known for his work as an actor in projects like American Crime Story and Life In Pieces, but he also has a few directing credits under his belt, including the documentary feature All Things Must Pass chronicling the rise and fall of Tower Records.

His father Tom Hanks famously appeared alongside Candy in two films, Splash and Volunteers (which also starred Colin’s mother Rita Wilson). The elder Hanks described the comic actor as “one of the great gifts to humankind” on Inside The Actor’s Studio in 1999, five years after Candy’s fatal heart attack.

“I don’t think he ever met a person he didn’t have a great conversation with. I don’t think he ever met a person who didn’t feel they were lucky to have been able to chat with John for a while,” the Oscar winner said at the time. “And I must say that the gregariousness that he had was actually born of how big his heart was.” Now, his son will be bringing that heart back to the screen.