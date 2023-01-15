Two awards shows with only a few days separating them? Welcome to Hollywood in 2023, where your chances of winning a trophy are slightly better than they were in some previous years. But before the trophies are given out, there’s the matter of the red carpet—and just like with the Golden Globes a few days ago, tonight’s Critics Choice Awards was preceded by a thing where a bunch of famous people politely lined up and posed for photos.



Of course, a few celebrities who were at the Globes couldn’t make it tonight: Jamie Lee Curtis from Everything Everywhere All At Once and both Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from The Banshees Of Inisherin all have COVID and will not be attending the Critics Choice Awards. (Wear a mask indoors! It’s okay to do that!) We hope they all get better, but here are some photos of other interesting people who decided to attend the Critics Choice Awards.