Critics Choice Awards 2023: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals

Newswire

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals

Quinta Brunson, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Allen White, Elle Fanning, and more have come out to party

By
AV Club Staff
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu
Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Two awards shows with only a few days separating them? Welcome to Hollywood in 2023, where your chances of winning a trophy are slightly better than they were in some previous years. But before the trophies are given out, there’s the matter of the red carpet—and just like with the Golden Globes a few days ago, tonight’s Critics Choice Awards was preceded by a thing where a bunch of famous people politely lined up and posed for photos.

Of course, a few celebrities who were at the Globes couldn’t make it tonight: Jamie Lee Curtis from Everything Everywhere All At Once and both Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson from The Banshees Of Inisherin all have COVID and will not be attending the Critics Choice Awards. (Wear a mask indoors! It’s okay to do that!) We hope they all get better, but here are some photos of other interesting people who decided to attend the Critics Choice Awards.

Advertisement

2 / 31

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu
Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)
Advertisement

3 / 31

Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

4 / 31

Jimmi Simpson

Jimmi Simpson

Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

5 / 31

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

6 / 31

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

7 / 31

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

8 / 31

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

9 / 31

Judy Greer

Judy Greer

Judy Greer
Judy Greer
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

10 / 31

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

11 / 31

Glen Powell

Glen Powell

Glen Powell
Glen Powell
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

12 / 31

“Weird Al” Yankovic

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Weird Al Yankovic
Weird Al Yankovic
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

13 / 31

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate
Jenny Slate
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

14 / 31

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

15 / 31

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Image for article titled Critics Choice Awards 2023: Here&#39;s a look at this year&#39;s red carpet arrivals
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

16 / 31

Zoe Kazan

Zoe Kazan

Image for article titled Critics Choice Awards 2023: Here&#39;s a look at this year&#39;s red carpet arrivals
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

17 / 31

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

18 / 31

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom
Rachel Bloom
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

19 / 31

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

20 / 31

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan

Image for article titled Critics Choice Awards 2023: Here&#39;s a look at this year&#39;s red carpet arrivals
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

21 / 31

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

22 / 31

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

23 / 31

Matt Smith

Matt Smith

Matt Smith
Matt Smith
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

24 / 31

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

25 / 31

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

26 / 31

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

27 / 31

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey
Bella Ramsey
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

28 / 31

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

29 / 31

Adam Scott

Adam Scott

Adam Scott
Adam Scott
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

30 / 31

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Advertisement

31 / 31