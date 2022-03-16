This article contains a brief discussion of the ending of The Batman.



The Batman’s ending sets itself up for a sequel, with a certain villain bonding with The Riddler in prison; they appear to already be planning how to bring more chaos into Gotham once they get out. Now, Nicolas Cage, throwing his hat in the ring, wants to join them by playing an obscure Batman villain: Egghead.



While on the red carpet for the SXSW premiere of The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, Cage was asked by a FOX 7 Austin reporter what role he’d like to play after tackling nearly every type of character throughout his career. Cage responded by saying, “I’ve been thinking about this, because you know we have the this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think it would be terrific.”

He then revealed that he would like to be considered for the role of Egghead, the Batman villain that wasn’t part of the comics, but was portrayed by Vincent Price in the 1960s series. “The villain that Vincent Price played on the 1960s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”

Egghead has yet to make his live-action cinematic debut, though he briefly appeared in The LEGO Batman Movie. He also showed up on Batman: The Brave And The Bold.

Sure, Egghead isn’t as important of a Batman villain as others who didn’t appear in The Batman, (like Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, and Two-Face) but it would make sense for him to pop up in Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. Much like The Riddler, Egghead managed to crack the mystery of Batman’s true identity—though he conveniently always had his memory wiped whenever he’d get too close to getting official confirmation.

Reeves has yet to announce whether The Batman is actually getting a sequel, but at least he knows there’s the option of bringing in triple the chaos for his sulking, grungy Batman.

[Variety]