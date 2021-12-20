The full trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is here. In it, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other members of the Harry Potter cast revisit the sets of the eight-film series and reminisce about their filming, 20 years after the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001.



The special also includes other cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Also participating in the special is producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.



Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will hit HBO Max on January 1, and air on TBS and Cartoon Network later in the year.



Notably absent from the list of participants is author and creator J.K. Rowling, who has been using her social media presence for years to spread virulent transphobia. Last year, Radcliffe wrote an essay deriding Rowling’s horrific views, and Grint, Watson, and Wright all followed suit. Many trans people and their allies were upset when these actors decided to be involved in the anniversary project, since everything Harry Potter ultimately benefits its creator, even if she’s not shown on screen.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter content machine keeps churning. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to hit theaters on April 15, 2022, and Rowling co-wrote the screenplay. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopened on Broadway, with other productions happening worldwide. Plus there’s the multiple theme parks, and a brand new Harry Potter flagship store in New York City.

And just last week, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff told The Hollywood Reporter, “We would love to develop more original Harry Potter series, and we regularly talk to J.K. Rowling and her team.” Fans have to decide for themselves whether they can separate the art from the artist, but it seems pretty clear that as long as Harry Potter is still making money, Rowling will continue to profit.