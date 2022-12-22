It’s tough to know how serious to take anything Daniels say (not Daniels in general, but directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who collectively go by “Daniels”), with the Everything Everywhere All At Once directors having to explain earlier this year that their pitch for a sequel to the multiverse-hopping hit about Michelle Yeoh’s character getting “radicalized” by the internet was just a joke they made when the idea of a sequel seemed comically far-fetched. But joking or not, they did make a good pitch for an Everything Everywhere spin-off in a recent interview with The Guardian.

After explicitly shooting down the idea of a sequel—unless they’re “deep in debt and desperate” enough to “Top Gun: Maverick it” and make a sequel in 30 years—Daniel Kwan explained that a fan made an anime-style video based on the film that was “amazing,” so if he were to do anything else with this universe (multiverse) it would be to follow what the Wachowskis did with The Animatrix and do an anime miniseries of shorts set in the world of Everything Everywhere.

The Animatrix, for anyone who wasn’t desperately obsessed with The Matrix in the lead-up to the sequels, was a series of shorts made by different anime directors in different anime styles that told spin-off stories in the world of The Matrix, explaining some backstory stuff or teasing characters who show up later or just giving little glimpses into the lives of people jacked into the virtual machine world. None of it really mattered, but some of it was really cool, and it absolutely would be a perfect fit for Everything Everywhere.

But maybe Kwan was just joking… so let’s not get too invested in the idea. Speaking of things not to get too invested in even though they seem like great ideas, Daniels also pitch an NC-17 X-Men movie about Doop, the weird little green mutant who they describe as “non-binary, bisexual, [and] extremely horny,” and a Terminator movie called Terminator Forever And Ever, Amen (great title) about Terminators who go so far back into the past trying to kill John Connor’s ancestors that they erase all humanity and learn how to fall in love. All great ideas.