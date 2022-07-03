Daniels, the directing duo also known as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert that made the excellent Everything Everywhere All At Once, have taken to Twitter to deny a story going around about a supposed pitch for a sequel to their mind-bending multiverse film. That story, which was written up by IndieWire, originally came from an interview that Daniels did with Edgar Wright for the British Film Institute’s Sight And Sound.

In a somewhat oddly disjointed moment in that interview, Wright notes that “a lot of parents are currently being radicalized by social media” (though it’s not totally clear why he’s bringing that up), to which Daniel Kwan responds that, if they were ever to do a sequel to Everything Everywhere All At Once, “it would be about Evelyn getting radicalized,” and then “Joy would have to go out and save her mom.”

Later on, Daniel Scheinert mentions that he recently realized that there’s no internet in the movie and that nobody ever looks at social media, but “the movie is totally a reaction to that.” He says it’s like a kid growing up with the internet and “struggling to be understood” by a parent who did not.

Advertisement

This weekend, Daniels tweeted that the story of them making an Everything Everywhere sequel about Michelle Yeoh’s character being “radicalized” by the internet is “not true at all.” In fact, they say they “don’t even remember making this joke” and that it “must have been back in March when the idea of a sequel was especially comically far fetched.” Perhaps there was some more context in the original conversation that was cut out, which would explain why the note about parents being radicalized seems to come out of nowhere, and may have made it clearer that Daniels weren’t being serious about that plan.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 83% Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming Get the sleep you deserve

Restflix is a revolutionary streaming service designed to help users fall asleep faster and rest better. With 10+ personalized channels full of sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and binaural beats to harness the brain’s responsiveness to sound and help create a meditative, restful state. Through the use of sleep meditations, bedtime stories, peaceful and serene natural views, and sounds, better sleep is achievable. Along with using Restflix for developing better sleep habits, it can also be a great tool for relaxation and mental healing. Buy for $99 at StackSocial Advertisement

Either way, Everything Everywhere fans can rest a little easier knowing that the fairly definitive ending of the film is actually going to stand, and we’re not going to see Spider-Man 2099 or Clea show up and kick off another multiverse adventure.