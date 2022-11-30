The weeks-long Danny Masterson rape trial came to an unexpected conclusion this afternoon, as a hung jury was declared on all three of the charges of forcible rape facing the That ’70s Show star. In a note to the judge, the jury declared that “W e are not even close to coming to a unanimous decision on any count, and are convinced this will not change. ”

Per Variety, the jurors were deadlocked on all three charges against Masterson: 2 for guilty and 10 against for one charge , 4 for guilty and 8 against on the second, and 5 for guilty and 7 for not guilty on the third. (Each charge stems from a different accusation from a different woman accusing Masterson of rape , in 2001, 2003, and 2003, respectively.) The jury has been deliberating since November 15, reporting an initial deadlock on Nov. 18 before being encouraged by the judge to continue deliberations after the Thanksgiving holiday. Two jurors were replaced by alternates on Monday, after being diagnosed with COVID-19; new deliberations then began, but with a similarly locked result.

Masterson first faced accusations of sexual assault in 2017, when Tony Ortega reported that the Church of Scientology had pressured multiple women—also members of the church—not to go to the police or go public with their allegations. Ortega credited Leah Remini’s A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath as a catalyst for the women to finally make their accusations public.

Scientology has hung over the trial since the very beginning. Though Judge Charlaine Olmedo asserted that “this is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” per Variety, it was impossible to completely separate the specifics of the case from Masterson and his accuser’s relationship with the group. Potential jurors were screened for knowledge of the religion, and Remini’s docu-series in particular, during the selection process.

If convicted, Masterson could have faced 45 years in prison. A retrial date has already been set by the presiding judge: The new case will begin on March 27, 2023.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual abuse, contact the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.