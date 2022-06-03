The Peacock series Poker Face is adding a couple of new names to the call sheet. As reported by Deadline, Dascha Polanco and Lil Rel Howery are joining the forthcoming mystery show.



Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as a detective, and will follow a case-of-the-week format. The show’s 10 episodes were created, written, and directed by Rian Johnson, who is primarily known for his work on films such as The Last Jedi and Brick, but has also directed episodes of Breaking Bad and Terriers.

Polanco is most recognizable for her long-running role as Dayanara Diaz on Orange Is The New Black, which also co-starred Lyonne. Poker Face will be the third show that the two actresses have been on together, following Russian Doll; Johnson has tweeted that the Netflix dark comedy inspired him to write his new series.

Advertisement

Howery’s performance as TSA agent Rod in Get Out was an instant fan favorite when the horror hit came out in 2017. More recently, he’s been seen in movies like Free Guy, Deep Water, and Judas And The Black Messiah.

Poker Face will also feature appearances by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, and David Castañeda. Gordon-Levitt is a longtime collaborator of Johnson’s, starring in Brick and Looper and making a cameo in all of his other films.

Brody has also previously worked with the director, playing one of the titular leads in The Brothers Bloom. The Oscar-winning actor has been making more TV appearances in recent years, including roles on HBO’s Winning Time and Succession.

Johnson already launched another serialized mystery series with his 2019 film Knives Out. The first of its sequels, due to be released towards the end of this year, will take detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to Greece to crack a new case. Knives Out 2 co-stars include Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, and Leslie Odom, Jr.