“Do you like scary movies?”



The iconic slasher film franchise, Scream, returns with its first installment in over a decade. Since first premiering in 1996 with the late Wes Craven-directed debut, the meta-horror film series has become a classic with its campy style of humor and tendency to subvert genre tropes.

In a testament to the film’s long lasting impression, Drew Barrymore appeared in the film’s opening scene for no more than ten minutes, yet it remains one of her most memorable roles.

In the official trailer for Scream (2022), the Ghostface killer returns, looking to revive the slasher’s reputation for the residents of Woodsboro and force those involved to face their gruesome past. The opening scene in the trailer calls to Barrymore’s role from 25 years ago, with Ghostface learning how to tap into cell phones in addition to the usual landline call.

Franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all reprise their roles in Scream, along with Scream 4's Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks.

Cast newcomers include: Kyle Gallner (Jennifer’s Body), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Mikey Madison (Once Upon A Time In Hollowood), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sonia Ammar, Jack Quaid (The Boys), and Melissa Barrera.

Ready Or Not’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett signed on to direct the fifth flick, which will be the first film not helmed by the late Craven. Kevin Williamson, who created and wrote the original film, returns as an executive producer. With so much backing from the original creators and stars, hopefully we’ve got a promising film on our blood-covered hands.

In a first look at the film from Entertainment Weekly, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett say the fifth installation would have never left the ground without the original stars’ involvement.

“They were not disposable roles; they were very, very important and the heartbeat of what was great about the script,” Gillett says. “We couldn’t imagine the movie without any of them and so not having that perfectly locked-in right off the bat was definitely scary.”

According to Campbell, who famously played final girl Sidney Prescott in the 1996 original, it was the directors’ obvious love and dedication to the film franchise that pushed her to get aboard.

“I genuinely was in two minds,” says Campbell. “The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me. I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me.”

Scream arrives well past the spooky season on January 14, 2022.