While we wait and pray for another season of Mindhunter, the most exacting director in Hollywood, David Fincher, is moving to Toon Town. For the first time, Fincher will helm an animated short as part of Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3, the Netflix anthology series he’s been an executive producer on since 2019.

Per IndieWire, Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 will drop on Netflix later this month with 10 new stories from 10 directors showcasing different forms of animation. Fincher joins Oscar-winning director Alberto Mieglo, Deadpool director and series creator Tim Miller, supervising director Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Patrick Osborne, Emily Dean, Robert Bisi, Andy Lyon, Carlos Stevens, and Jerome Chen, who will all direct this season.



Apparently, this is one of the few animated series left on Netflix. It makes sense that they would keep this one, considering the season probably wrapped before Netflix started hemorrhaging users. More importantly, Love, Death + Robots received a slew of Emmys in its first two seasons. The show currently has 11 Emmy awards under its belt, which is an awful place to keep them, but it’s still impressive.

Despite the streamer’s on-again, off-again relationship with Mindhunter, Fincher is still in his Netflix era. Following 2020's under-appreciated Mank, the director geared up for something a little more in his wheelhouse: A serial killer mystery called The Killer. The film is reportedly in post-production, but Netflix has yet to announce a release date. The Killer stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton and will be watched by those who like his movies.

Still, we all hope that Netflix and Fincher can put their differences aside and plan another hunting trip of the mind very soon. In the meantime, Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 hits Netflix on May 20.