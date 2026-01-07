David Harbour bows out of Tony Gilroy's Behemoth!
Sources for the actor indicated a need to rest after the end of Stranger Things.Image courtesy of Netflix
Behemoth!, Tony Gilroy’s first post-Andor project, has reportedly undergone another casting shakeup. The enthusiastically-titled film first came upon our radar in August, when it was reported that Pedro Pascal was eying a role in the film that had once belonged to Oscar Isaac. Now, Variety reports that recent Stranger Things graduate David Harbour has also stepped away from the project, which Searchlight Pictures has since confirmed. The role has been recast, but the studio has declined to name who will now appear alongside Pascal and Olivia Wilde in the film.