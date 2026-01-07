David Harbour bows out of Tony Gilroy's Behemoth!

Behemoth!, Tony Gilroy’s first post-Andor project, has reportedly undergone another casting shakeup. The enthusiastically-titled film first came upon our radar in August, when it was reported that Pedro Pascal was eying a role in the film that had once belonged to Oscar Isaac. Now, Variety reports that recent Stranger Things graduate David Harbour has also stepped away from the project, which Searchlight Pictures has since confirmed. The role has been recast, but the studio has declined to name who will now appear alongside Pascal and Olivia Wilde in the film.

Variety‘s source cited a need for rest after the prolonged rollout of Stranger Things‘ final season, which aired in three parts between Thanksgiving 2025 and New Years 2026 and which the cast promoted heavily. Harbour’s personal life was also pretty high-profile grist for the celebrity relationship drama mill following the release of ex-wife Lily Allen’s album West End Girl; we’re speculating a bit, of course, but we would guess that that would also be a pretty tiring thing to live through.

Harbour was pretty vocal for years about looking forward to the end of Stranger Things. “I want to make original movies that go to the movie theaters,” he told Business Insider in 2023. Talking to Scarlett Johansson for Interview magazine last June, Harbour also said, “When I started [Stranger Things] I loved it so much. Buddies of mine who’d done TV shows for many years said, ‘By season three or four you’ll be running.’ And I was like, “Never! I love all these guys so much.” And then you get to a certain point where you’re like… ‘I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven’t seen me do before.’ So yeah, after 10 years, it’s like, ‘Okay.'”