The inescapable Pedro Pascal might work with Andor's Tony Gilroy next

The Summer Of Pedro Pascal may finally have broken, as the Eddington—and Fantastic Four—and Materialists—star has finally relented in his need to be in all movies, at all times. Sure, 2026 has the potential to be just as heavy, what with The Mandalorian And Grogu in May and Avengers: Doomsday at the end of the year. But there’s at least a bit of a lull now in Pascal’s campaign to be as many different forms of cinematically charming as it’s possible for a man to be.

Or is there?! Deadline reports that the cinematic tyrant has now cruelly started lining up new movies to fill the Hollywood schedule with, and specifically a new movie from Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy. This is Behemoth!, which Gilroy recently landed at Disney’s Searchlight Pictures—right around the same time that certain sites were reporting that Oscar Isaac had dropped out of the project due to scheduling issues. Pascal has now apparently slid into the conversation to star as the film’s lead, reportedly a cellist who begins working on music for movies, and thus beginning the cycle of “Pedro Pascal Is In Goddamned Everything” all over again.

Gilroy is running on a nice head of steam at the moment, fresh off making something genuinely fascinating out of what could have been a simple piece of Star Wars backstory. It has, admittedly, been more than a decade since he last directed a film—The Bourne Legacy, his third, after Duplicity and Michael Clayton—but he’s clearly got enough clout with Disney to make sense out of the company giving the nod to return to the writer/director chair. Normally we’d suggest that pairing up with a known quantity like Pascal could only help those efforts, but the man might genuinely be on the verge of going from “known quantity” to “literally actually in everything,” which might spread out the merits of getting him on board just a little bit.