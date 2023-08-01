Like anyone who has worked the same job for a long time, actors in Marvel movies tend to come across a little jaded when talking about their work in the superhero genre (jaded in a respectful way, like they wouldn’t turn their nose up at a future cameo if the paycheck had enough zeroes in it), but that doesn’t mean joining the world of Marvel movies is any less exciting for newcomers. Take The Crown’s Emma Corrin, who is joining Deadpool 3 as some unspecified villain and told Empire in an interview conducted before the strike that they were “not a Marvel person” going in, but they had fun doing the “homework” to learn about it.

Corrin requested a primer on the MCU before working on Deadpool 3, saying, “it’s such an intricate world” and “there’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind fuck.” They specifically mentioned “the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead,” adding, “it’s amazing” and that they now “understand why it means as much as it does to so many people.”

Advertisement

Corrin’s MCU 101 course might’ve actually needed to be more comprehensive than most, since Deadpool 3 is casting its fan-service net pretty far and wide: We know Hugh Jackman is appearing as Wolverine, making this the first MCU appearance for both him and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, but also Matthew Macfadyen from Succession is going to be there, and Jennifer Garner is coming back as Elektra for some reason—reprising her role from the 2003 Daredevil movie and her solo spin-off a few years later. But this isn’t a Deadpool movie that they’re just making up as they go, because it was filming after s tart of the WGA strike and didn’t stop until the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning it was going for almost two months without Reynolds (or anyone else involved) being allowed to rewrite or improvise anything.

Depending on how long the strikes go, Deadpool 3 is supposed to be in theaters next spring.

