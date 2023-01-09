Diana Jenkins is officially a one-season wonder. Jenkins will not return to The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills for season 13, People reported today.

“ As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the now-former reality star shared in a statement. “ I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Throughout her brief tenure on RHOBH, Jenkins was a controversial member of the cast. (In fact, this very writer prayed on her downfall when the 12th season of the show ended.) Jenkins often seemed un interested in getting her hands dirty—a key component for appearing as a Real Housewife—and frequently opted not to stay with the other ‘Wives on cast trips. She also appeared remotely for the cast reunion, reportedly due to Covid. Even with the Zoom appearance, not attending a reunion is generally a sign that a Housewife will not be back (unless their excuse is rehab, in which case they’ll definitely be back ).

Jenkins’ departure comes less than a week after longtime House wi fe Lisa Rinna announced her departure. Rinna had been a cast member on the show for eight seasons, but had also become increasingly controversial in her final years. Season 12 saw Rinna engaged in a particularly nasty feud with Kathy Hilton, sister to last-original-Housewife-standing Kyle Richards and mother to Paris Hilton, leading many fans of the show to call for her ousting.

With (at least) two of the eight full-time cast members out, RHOBH is looking at something of a rebuilding year. While Rinna’s exit has inspired a mix of relief and sadness, it’s doubtful that too many people will be sad to see Diana Jenkins go.