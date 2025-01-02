Peacock promises to reveal the man behind the monster in Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy trailer Some of Sean Combs' inner circle speak out in the new doc, premiering January 14.

As was inevitable, the Diddy documentaries are pouring in. We’ve seen a 20/20 special from ABC News (“Secret Life Of Diddy”), an IMPACT x Nightline episode (“Diddy: Drugs, Lies & Freak Offs”), plus the Hulu documentary The Honorable Shyne (which Sean Combs’ team tried to block from release because Shyne accused Combs of making him the “fall guy” for a 1999 shooting). Now Peacock is joining the action with Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy, premiering January 14.

According to the synopsis, Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy is a “raw, exclusive look at Sean Combs long before he was known as Puff or Diddy. Featuring never-before-seen footage and stories from those who know him best, Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy sheds light on his childhood, rise to fame, and recent criminal allegations, challenging viewers to rethink everything they thought they knew about the mogul behind the music—and the mugshot.” Interviewees include one of his childhood friends, a former bodyguard, one of the winners of his Making The Band reality competition, and singer/songwriter/producer Al B. Sure!, a former labelmate of Combs’ who once dated Combs’ longtime partner Kim Porter.

The trailer for the new doc teases insight from those who “witnessed everything.” Some of the participants appear to have remained anonymous, sharing revelations about the mogul’s interactions with underage girls. One female participant claims “They said they could ship me off and sell me to everyone.” The documentary also purports to feature “exclusive, never-before-seen footage of Diddy partying, at home and in the studio.” Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn, New York, facing federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering; his criminal trial is set for May of this year. The producer has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the dozens of other sexual misconduct accusations against him.