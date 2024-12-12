Diddy facing three new lawsuits from male accusers The new suits follow a "shockingly similar pattern," says the John Does' lawyer.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with three new lawsuits from men accusing him of rape, per Variety. This is the latest in dozens of civil suits filed against the music mogul, who is currently incarcerated in New York pending federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Many of Combs’ accusers, including the three John Does of these lawsuits, have made similar allegations: that Combs or his associates plied them with alcohol that may have been drugged, causing the accuser to become disoriented or fall unconscious, at which point Combs (at times accompanied by associates) assaulted them.

Lawyer Thomas Giuffra, who represents all three of the men who have filed new suits, said each suit follows a “shockingly similar pattern” in an interview with The Guardian. “Combs would drug the people, they would wake up while he was raping them, and afterwards they would be rushed out the door, receive threats from people who worked for Mr Combs, and be frightened into silence,” he said.

The three new lawsuits concern alleged assaults that took place in 2019 and 2020 in hotel rooms and at Combs’ Hamptons estate. In one case that took place in 2019, the accuser says a man and a woman filmed Combs’ assault, and when he woke up from unconsciousness the man gave him $2,500 in cash on Combs’ behalf. In the lawsuit concerning the 2020 incident, the accuser is a former employee of Combs who tried to set up a meeting about missing payments. He passed out after having a drink given to him by Combs, and woke up to the assault; afterwards, Combs told him that going to the police would make him “look like an idiot” (per Variety).

In a new statement (via Variety) lawyers for Combs said, “These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”