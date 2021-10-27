Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, October 27. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Marvel Studios: Assembled: The Making Of What If...? (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): Just when we thought we were gearing up for Disney+’s next Marvel project (hello, Hawkeye), Marvel Studios: Assembled pulls us back into the animated world of What If...? The new episode goes behind-the-scenes of the making of the first season, which featured voice performances by almost all of the major Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, and Evangeline Lilly.

Behind The Monsters (Shudder, 3:01 a.m.): Ever wondered how iconic movie killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Candyman, Chucky, and Pinhead came to be? This six-episode Shudder original docuseries takes a deep dive into how these now legendary monsters came to be. The show includes interviews with horror experts, as well as those involved in creating the movies. Behind The Monsters also looks at memorable masks and costumes that turned into collectible figures and other premium merchandise. After all, who wouldn’t want a creepy Chucky doll sitting on their bedroom shelf, right? Right?

Regular coverage

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

Hypnotic (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Just in time for Halloween, Netflix’s very own scream queen Kate Siegel (Hush, Midnight Mass, The Haunting Of Hill House) returns to lead this psychological thriller. Directed by Suzanne Coote and Matt Angel, Hypnotic follows Jenn, a woman who turns to alternate forms of wellness for self-improvement. She seeks out renowned hypnotherapist Dr. Meade (Jason O’Mara) to recover from a past trauma. Jenn learns that his sessions are more horrifying than she could’ve imagined, with dangerous side effects to boot. Dulé Hill co-stars.

An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Co-directed by Bindu de Stoppani and Michela Andreozzi, this Italian rom-com series is based on the novel of the same name by Silvia Zucca. It tells the story of Alice Bassi (Claudia Gusmano), a thirtysomething woman who doesn’t enjoy her job or has any prospects for love. When she meets Tio (Lorenzo Adorni), an actor and zodiac expert, she takes his advice and starts dating men who are astrologically compatible.