Disney+’s Hawkeye show is about two Hawkeyes (one old and maybe a little boring, the other new and hopefully as cool as she is in the comics), so it’s only right that Marvel Studios honor its two superheroes with two episodes of Hawkeye. As announced today, the first two of Hawkeye’s six episodes will premiere on Disney+ on November 24, with the other four coming out weekly after that—putting the finale a few days before Christmas, which seems like a conscious decision given the whole “Christmas season” thing that the show’s trailer had.

Hey, speaking of the show’s trailer, there’s a new one! It doesn’t have a ton of new stuff, other than the reveal that two episodes will be premiering on November 24, but it does look fun and there are some good gags (still waiting to hear the bad guys say “bro,” though, bro). You can see the new teaser below, bro.

Hawkeye, set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and Clint Barton’s reunion with his family post-snap, seems to be about Hawkeye getting roped into some kind of New York crime drama with the other Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop) at the center of it. We know Vera Farmiga is playing Kate’s mother, Alaqua Cox is going to show up as Echo (a character who can mimic the abilities of others), and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova will return as a pay-off to the stinger in the Black Widow movie.

Any rumors that Vincent D’Onofrio will come back as Wilson Fisk or that Charlie Cox will be cracking skulls as Daredevil, though, are still completely unconfirmed. We would love to see the Hawkeyes whipping arrows at the Kingpin as much as anybody, but—just to be safe—let’s not get our hopes up yet. (It would be a nice gift for the holidays, though. Just saying.)