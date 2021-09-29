Setting off a massive wave of Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series, the streamer has unveiled the premiere date of its next intergalactic venture, The Book Of Boba Fett. The spin-off series was first teased during a post-credit scene following The Mandalorian’s second season finale last year, and Disney+ has confirmed Book Of Boba Fett will officially debut this December .

Advertisement

The Book of Boba Fett finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temuera Morrison returns to play Boba Fett in the series, and stars alongside Ming-Na Wen who playes Fennec Shand, an assassin and Fett’s partner. Wen first appeared as Shand in season one of The Mandalorian, and voiced the character in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez (who directed the Boba Fett episode of The Mandalorian), Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

“[I] can’t say anything about it at all right now, but it’s coming out in December… Wait until you see what’s coming,” Rodriguez told Collider. “It’s going to blow your mind. That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it.”

Book Of Boba Fett and the third season of The Mandalorian are just two of many ongoing Star Wars universe projects at Disney+.



There is also an Ahsoka Tano series in the works with Rosario Dawson reprising her role from the second season The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, and Andor starring Diego Luna.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $10 SmokeTop Cocktail Smoking Kit Bring your cocktails to life!

SmokeTop offers anyone the chance to be a professional bartender. Buy for $80 at StackSocial

The Book Of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29.