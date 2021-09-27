A Star Wars spin-off about Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor doesn’t make the most sense, since his character arc in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is all about him starting as a mindlessly motivated jerk and becoming a more thoughtful freedom fighter by the end (just in time to be vaporized by the Death Star), but Star Wars: Andor is happening either way so we might as well just enjoy the ride. Disney and Luna have been keeping a tight lid on the project for years, going back to 2018 when it was announced, but he just dropped a nice little tease to Deadline that give us some small indication of what to expect from the show when it comes out at some point next year.

According to Luna, we’ll “definitely see familiar faces” on the show, which means The Mandalorian won’t be the only Star Wars show on Disney+ pulling out some of our old Star Wars friends. This is probably as close as we’re going to get to confirmation that Forest Whitaker will indeed be reprising his Rogue One role of Rebel extremist Saw Gerrera in Andor, but Luna did say “faces.” That means more than on face, so we better see at least one other Star Wars character in this.

Actually, Cassian Andor’s robot buddy K-2SO seems like a given, since he’s the Chewie to Cassian’s Han (at the risk over oversimplifying the famous complex array of Star Wars characters), but those are probably two of the only real Rogue One characters who might show up. After all, the plot of that movie involves Andor putting together a team of Rebels he has not met before, so it wouldn’t make any sense if, say, Felicity Jones’ very cool Jyn Erso showed up.

Other than that… General Dodonna? Bail Organa? Who else was with the Rebellion at this point in the saga? The cowardly senator played by the guy from Sherlock? Maybe grant Diego Luna his wildest dream and let him finally touch Jabba the Hutt?