The hubbub surrounding Halston, the Ryan Murphy-produced bio-series about the legendary fashion designer, is officially over.

After winning an Emmy last night for his performance in the show that we promised we wouldn’t mention again, Ewan McGregor gave a little tease on his next series, a small indie from an upstart streaming platform: Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. For some reason, journalists in the Emmy press room wanted to know about this thing—frankly, we’ve never heard of it and don’t even know why we’re reporting on it. Either way, here’s what McGregor had to say:

We finished shooting our series, and it was really, really good fun — I really enjoyed working with Deborah Chow. I think it will not disappoint. I think it’s gonna be good. I had a really good time making it, and worked with some really wonderful people, lovely people. The new technology we employed doing it is cool, and it was a different experience than making the original three films that I did.

So that’s a wrap on the series. And dropping the bit where we feign ignorance about the show for a moment, it’s worth noting that Mandalorian-vet Deborah Chow directed all six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Chow previously took the reins of two episodes from Mandalorian’s first season: “Chapter 3: The Sin” and “Chapter 7: The Reckoning.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be McGregor’s first time stepping back into his Jedi garb since Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge Of The Sith. For the series, McGregor’s Star Wars prequels green-screen partner Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who briefly played the future charred pile of bones Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the 2005 film, will also appear and hopefully get some lines this time. Some new faces are heading to the Star Wars universe, too. The cast includes Indira Varma, Moses Ingram, Simone Kessell, Sung Kang, Rupert Friend, Benny Safdie, and Kumail Nanjiani, who has one of those James Corden deals, where he has to be in everything until we are sick of him.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

