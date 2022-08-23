Remember Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long-awaited Star Wars television show about a space wizard and the princess he must protect? Remember, concentrate on the moment. It was May 2022, Stranger Things 4 hadn’t premiered, House Of The Dragon was still but a twinkle in HBO’s eye, and everyone was wondering the heck Benny Safdie was doing in a Star War. Finally, Disney is promising some answers to other questions, but probably not that one.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return is an all-new behind-the-scene documentary, the kind that used to be a DVD special feature. Unfortunately, Disney hasn’t announced a Blu-ray release, so this special will round out Disney+ Day offerings. And celebrate Disney+ we will, as our ancestors have done every Disney+ Day for generations. We pray to George Lucas that Disney allows fans to buy its expensive shows on formats with better audio and visual clarity than streaming. What gives, Disney? How is there no 4k release of The Mandalorian?



But we digress. In the trailer, we will finally see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen standing before Volume screens playing those classic Star Wars moments. And what would a Star Wars documentary be without footage of our star Jedis learning fight choreography and basking in the warm reception they received at Star Wars Weekend? It’s Obi-wonderful.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return | Official Trailer | Disney+

Hosted by Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow, A Jedi’s Return promises the usual: Cast and crew members telling you what a big production this was, what an honor it was, and how they were determined to live up to fan exceptions. It isn’t easy to surprise people at this point in Star Wars fandom. Not that Lucasfilm should try anymore. Over the last 10 years, when Star Wars fans are surprised, they accuse Lucasfilm of deliberately trying to trick them. However, what’s sorely missing are the negotiations that went into getting Hayden Christensen back.



Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return hits Disney+ on Disney+ Day, which is obviously on September 8.

