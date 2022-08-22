We had some good fun at the expense of Disney last year when it announced Disney+ Day, a “holiday” set for November 12 that marked the second anniversary of the launch of the streaming service. It was just a whole day of Disney talking about how great Disney does, as if that’s not what Disney does on the other 365 days of the year, so hanging it all one special day as if that day were actually any more special than any other day just felt a little silly.

Well, Walt’s dusty old ghost has once again made us all look like clowns, because this year’s Disney+ Day isn’t even happening on Disney+ Day. Instead, it’s happening on September 8, which is apparently now the new Disney+ Day. It may seem arbitrary , but it’s not (well, not entirely): The new date lines Disney+ Day up with the D23 Expo, which is happening from September 9-11. That means extra Disney days of Disney-filled Disney!

L ike last year’s debut of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, this year’s Disney+ Day has a blockbuster premiere of its own: As announced today in a press release, Thor: Love And Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 8 along with a new Assembled special about the making of the fourth Thor movie, a behind-the-scenes special about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, new sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2, a short film with augmented reality elements starring Brie Larson called Remembering, a new Simpsons short about Lisa wanting to be a princess (ooookay), a Dancing With The Stars retrospective, and a new series called Tierra Incógnita.

Advertisement

That’s all in addition to previously announced stuff like Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio (we can’t wait to hear Tom Hanks’ Geppetto saying “he’s wood”), Brie Larson’s documentary series Growing Up, and new episodes of Cars On The Road and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. There’s also this trailer, which presents this same information but offers a quick look at Pinocchio: