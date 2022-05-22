Everything Everywhere All At Once has already earned the big box office-related headlines for the weekend, with it becoming the highest-grossing film released by A24 in the U.S. and the sixth highest-grossing film of this week. It barely dropped at all from last week, having already barely dropped from the week before, and it was practically neck-and-neck with Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Men (in its debut) this past weekend. That all means that it will probably continue to make money, which we’ve been saying now for nine weeks.

But let’s go elsewhere on the charts: Have y’all heard of this Doctor Strange guy? Apparently he’s In The Multiverse Of Madness and added $31 million to its total gross, which is now $342 million after three. That’s nice, but what’s even nicer is its per-screen average, which was $6,969 this weekend. That’s the funny sex number!

In second place is Downton Abbey: A New Era, which opened at $16 million with a big rollout (3,820 screen is second only to Doctor Strange), proving that there is at least still some room in theaters for Serious Adult Movies For Adults… to the extent that that’s what Downton Abbey is. It doesn’t have any sorcerers supreme in it, at least, which is enough for some people.

We’re more than 200 words deep here, so let’s speed it up: The Bad Guys made $6 million and has a total of $74 after five weeks. Sonic 2 has made $3.9 million and has $181 million after seven weeks. Men (with Jessie Buckley) opened at $3.2 million. The aforementioned Everything Everywhere made $3.1 million thanks to the raccoon hiding under its hat, and it’s sitting at $52 million.

Then, Fantastic Beasts continues to fall, as do Firestarter, The Lost City, and The Northman, all of which made under $2 million. The only other newcomer on the chart is Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules, which came in at 13th place with only $765,000—all of which came from people who are currently on their second or third bout with COVID and are under strict instructions from their legal representatives to not say where they were last January 6! Now that’s an achievement.

