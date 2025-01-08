Drew Goddard digs Holes for Disney+, won’t rule out going back to Lost island Based on the 1998 novel, Holes was previously a 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf.

Known for some of the most iconic TV series of the last 30 years, including Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Lost, Drew Goddard is bringing Holes to television. Based on the 1998 Newbery Medal- and National Book Award-winning novel by Lous Sachar, Holes has been given a pilot order at Disney+, per Variety. Goddard will serve as executive producer. Previously adapted into a 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Holes, the TV show, will center on a teenage girl sent to a reform camp where an evil warden forces campers to dig holes for unknown reasons.

But while we wait to see what a gender-swapped Holes does for the culture war, Goddard also noted in an interview with Variety that he hasn’t totally ruled out returning to the island. Basically, “never say never.”

“This question comes up on various shows that I’ve done, and I always feel strongly that I don’t want to just do karaoke of the show I used to do,” he said. “I’d only be interested if we felt like we could do something special and new within the construct of the show. And then some of it just comes down to time and appetite. So there’s no plan for it today. But never say never.”

Currently, Goddard is rebooting The Matrix, so he’s clearly not opposed to reworking beloved franchises with divisive endings. Still, do we really have to go back? No.