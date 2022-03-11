Denis Villeneuve has already spoken in depth about wanting to cover more ground from Frank Herbert’s sprawling book series in the next Dune sequel , but it looks like he and screenwriter Jon Spaihts plan to stay o n Arrakis even longer.



Villeneuve had recently talked about wanting to make a Dune sequel after Dune: Part Two that will cover the second Dune novel, Dune Messiah. In an interview with The Playlist, Spaihts confirms this plan.

“Dune Messiah picks up years after the close of Dune, and yes, Denis has talked seriously about making that film as well, as a conclusion of the trilogy,” he says. “Dune Messiah is a very interesting book, which in some ways, deconstructs Dune and plays as a cautionary tale, even more than Dune does, about the dangers of blending religion and politics, the hazards of following charismatic leaders, and the dangerous struggle that’s always alive between the individual and institutions.”

When asked if the second film will hint at what’s to come in Dune Messiah, Spaihts says he believes it will. He adds, “There are a few tantalizing strands that lead into the future and suggest that we might not be done in this universe, despite the fact that the ending of Dune as a novel, which will be the ending of the second film, is a very satisfying conclusion. There are a number of ways in which the book also sounds ominous notes, and there are hints of foreboding about what made be yet to come.”

He also gives updates on HBO Max’s Dune series, Dune: The Sisterhood. Spaihts, who was originally set to be the showrunner, stepped down to work on Dune, with Diane Ademu-John taking over. Though Spaihts notes that he’s “not allowed to talk about it very much,” he does say the series is “carrying on.”

Though he’s no longer involved on the show, he does say that he got “moved off it to work. N ot just on Dune: Part Two, but to investigate other cinematic prospects in the Dune universe,” so it’s very possible that Dune is going the Star Wars route, with multiple spin-offs and sequels.

Perhaps Villeneuve was right when he said his Dune would become a “Star Wars for adults” (though, c’mon dude, Star Wars is for everyone).