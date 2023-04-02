Most movies aren’t bold enough to offer you more than one dungeon or more than one dragon, let alone advertise the number of dungeons or dragons they contain in the title, but perhaps that sheer level of confidence is what boosted Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to the top of the domestic box office this weekend. It’s either that or the film’s classic “something for everyone” appeal, provided you like dungeons, dragons, or opportunities to make “Dungeons and dragons? In this economy?” jokes. Anyway, it opened to $38 million, enough to comfortably put it at the top of the charts.

That’s about $10 million ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4, which dropped a little more than 60 percent in its second weekend (after a franchise-high opening). It made $28 million this weekend and has $122 million after two weeks. After that is one of this weekend’s other newcomers, Bible movie His Only Son (it’s about the time God said to Abraham “kill me a son” and Abe said “Man, you must be puttin’ me on.”), which opened to a relatively respectable $5.5 million. Rounding out the top five are Scream VI and Creed III, both of which made around $5 million (Scream is just under $100 million after four weeks, and Creed is just under $150 million after five weeks).

Advertisement

The rest of the top 10 features Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Sundance hit A Thousand And One, 65, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and Jesus Revolution. Other than Shazam!, which made more than $4 million (and has $53 million after three weeks), they all made about $1 million this weekend.

The full top 10 list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below.