E! News had "no tears" during last-ever broadcast

While the world had its eyes trained on Jimmy Kimmel, another storied celebrity interview show quietly left the stage. After 32 years on air, E! News aired its final broadcast Thursday night. “It’s hard to believe that this is our last show. This legendary show, E! News, it’s coming to an end after three decades,” host Justin Sylvester said during last night’s broadcast. “We have had a whole lot of fun together and have been so honored to bring all of you these celebrity news exclusives and interviews that you crave,” added his co-host, Keltie Knight.

E! News first launched in 1991 and spent decades as a go-to source for entertainment industry news and gossip (apart from a brief two-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic). The broadcast show’s cancellation was initially announced in July. Varied reports claimed the decision was made either by E! Network in accordance with its plan to focus more on social and digital platforms or that it was passed down by Versant, the fledgeling company that will be in charge of NBCUniversal’s cable channels when the corporation officially splits later this year (or a little bit of both). Either way, the end of E! News is yet another signal of the larger shift away from traditional, linear broadcast.

Despite ushering in the end of an era, Sylvester, Knight, and correspondent Will Marfuggi promised there would be “no tears” during Thursday’s broadcast. Instead, they looked back at some of their favorite interviews and red carpet moments, including chatting with Rihanna about parenting and a one-on-one interview with Cher. “I love you guys,” Marfuggi said at the close of the broadcast, while hugging Sylvester and Knight. “Good colleagues, good friends. Thank you so much you guys.”

You can watch E! News‘ highlight reel below: