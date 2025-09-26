Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump for huge ratings boost
Kimmel's return to late night more than tripled his usual audience, despite the fact that the show is still being preempted in over 60 American cities.Screenshot: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
Jimmy Kimmel opened his Thursday night show—the host’s third back on-air since Disney lifted his indefinite suspension earlier this week—by asking his audience to stop clapping. “Can we not do that every night now?” he asked as the raucous cheers and chants of “Jimmy! Jimmy!” finally subsided. “I mean I appreciate it, but I also hate it. I really do.” That’s a battle he seems destined to lose. Despite Donald Trump and the FCC’s attempts to silence him, Kimmel is more popular than ever. Approximately 6.38 million viewers tuned in to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s Tuesday night return, according to updated Nielsen data (via LateNighter). That’s more than triple his audience from the week before, and that’s not even the most astounding statistic. More than 23 percent of all viewers watching television at 11:35 p.m. were tuned into the show. That marks not just Kimmel’s most watched episode in over a decade, but the highest audience share for a late-night talk show since Johnny Carson’s last in 1992. And that’s all while being preempted by 23 percent of ABC’s local affiliates.