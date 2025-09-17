MSNBC and NBC to begin separating news operations next month
MSNBC is rebranding as MS NOW and getting a spiffy new peacock-free logo as part of the company's impending split.Image: MSNBC logo
NBC and MSNBC have sorted out which staffers each side is getting in the divorce, and now it’s time for those employees to start saying their farewells. The respective channels’ news operations will officially commence the separation process early next month, TheWrap reports. Last year, NBCUniversal announced that it would be sloughing off some of its cable channels into a new spin-off company, later named Versant. That means when the split is complete later this year, channels like MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, and more will have nothing to do with their previous parent company. In line with this change, MSNBC will no longer rely on NBC News crews or correspondents for coverage, as it has done since its launch in 1996. Employees who have taken jobs at the network will officially transfer over on October 6. MSNBC will also begin using its own standards guidelines that day.