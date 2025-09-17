MSNBC and NBC to begin separating news operations next month

NBC and MSNBC have sorted out which staffers each side is getting in the divorce, and now it’s time for those employees to start saying their farewells. The respective channels’ news operations will officially commence the separation process early next month, TheWrap reports. Last year, NBCUniversal announced that it would be sloughing off some of its cable channels into a new spin-off company, later named Versant. That means when the split is complete later this year, channels like MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, and more will have nothing to do with their previous parent company. In line with this change, MSNBC will no longer rely on NBC News crews or correspondents for coverage, as it has done since its launch in 1996. Employees who have taken jobs at the network will officially transfer over on October 6. MSNBC will also begin using its own standards guidelines that day.

As previously announced, MSNBC is also changing its name to reflect the divorce. Going forward, the channel will be known as MS NOW, which stands for “My Source News Opinion World.” It’s also getting a new peacock-free logo, which will hopefully be a little less clunky than its new name. Despite these changes, MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler promises the network “has not and will not change editorial direction.” “This decision now allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our own modern newsgathering operation,” she previously said of the change.

Other Versant companies will be getting new logos as well. USA Network and Golf Channel will be fused into a new brand, USA Sports, with new logos meant to honor “the former’s legacy in sports and entertainment and the latter’s 30-plus year history as TV’s home for golf,” per TheWrap. CNBC will keep its name, which stands for “Consumer News and Business Channel” despite the last three letters. Its new logo will “look back at its history and nod to the deep expertise of the network,” according to Versant CEO Mark Lazarus. That’s a lot of one logo to accomplish; we’ll see if it pulls it off as the new designs roll out in the coming weeks or months.