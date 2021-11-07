A few weeks ago, Edgar Wright suggested that it’s very unlikely that he’ll ever go back and make a sequel to his breakout hit Shaun Of The Dead, going so far as to say that he doesn’t even have much interest in returning to the horror-comedy genre again. That’s not to say that Wright is opposed to sequels in general, because—during a conversation with Cary Fukunaga for Interview Magazine (via IGN)—Wright once more brought up the Baby Driver 2 script he’s been sitting on for a few years.

Advertisement

Wright told Fukunaga that, if he were to go ahead with a Baby Driver sequel, it would only be if he could “find a way to make it fun,” explaining that a “straight Xerox is just not interesting” since movies take so long to make. It’s similar to what he said about a Shaun sequel, but in this case he does at least have that script.

The first talk about a Baby Driver sequel came shortly after the movie came out in 2017, with Wright revealing that the studio had asked him to consider making one after the movie made good money. He seemed unsure at the time, but a few months later he said that the “talks” for Baby Driver 2 were “already in the works” and that he would “at least write a second one.” (There’s apparently a great Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band sequence he wants to do.)

That was the last we heard about Baby Driver 2 until now, but… some stuff has happened in the meantime, namely the separate allegations against original Baby Driver stars Kevin Spacey (whose character dies in the original movie) and Ansel Elgort. The Elgort allegation, in which a woman accused him of assaulting her when she was a teenager, popped up on social media last year before both it and he largely disappeared from the public eye, but not before Elgort denied the allegation and implied that it was fallout from the bad way he handled a breakup with the accuser.

Long before a Baby Driver sequel might happen, though, Elgort is going to appear in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. That will (finally) be in theaters on December 10, and it will probably be a helpful test case to determine his continued viability as a movie star.