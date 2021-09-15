Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake was initially supposed to come out last December, but COVID ruined those plans. Instead, the updated version of the iconic musical, complete with an ethnically appropriate cast, will arrive on December 10. We already got a teaser in the spring, but the first official trailer is finally here.



This marks Spielberg’s first musical and from the two trailers we’ve seen, it doesn’t look too far-removed from the 1961 film. In the trailer, we see Rachel Zegler, as María, singing “Tonight” in her balcony solo. The classic song is followed by María explaining to her older brother Bernardo (David Alvarez) that it’s her first time in New York City and she “wants to be happy here” and make a life . María gets ready for a night of dancing, with Bernardo’s girlfriend Anita (Ariana DeBose) helping her dress up. And as we know in the love story, Tony and María lock eyes across the dance floor; it’s love at first sight. Bernardo warns María that she has to stay away from Tony as long as she’s living in her brother’s home.

We’d already gotten a glimpse at the Jets and Sharks facing off in the teaser, and the trailer shows a wider look at the tension between the gangs, with them preparing their weapons. It’s up to Tony to decide whether he’d rather be with María and betray his friends while facing grave consequences, or sacrifice his love and stay loyal to the Jets. The trailer also includes a blink-and-you-miss-it second sneak peek at original West Side Story star Rita Moreno. She appears in a scene where she’s speaking to Tony.

West Side Story is based on the Broadway musical created by Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, and Leonard Bernstein, that’s a re-imagining of Romeo And Juliet, with the Jets and Sharks representing the Montagues and Capulets, respectively.