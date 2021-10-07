A lot of directors who prove right out of the gate that they’re really good at one thing often get stuck with that one thing for a long time, especially if it’s horror movies, but Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright says he’s actively not letting that happen.

Advertisement

Shaun Of The Dead was only half a horror movie, the other half being a comedic homage to horror movies, and he recently told SFX Magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter) that he has no interest in going back to either the Shaun Of The Dead well or the general horror-comedy well any time soon. (His next film, Last Night In Soho, definitely looks more like regular horror than horror-comedy.)

“I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie,” Wright explained, adding that he thinks it would be “difficult to return to that, even as a producer.” He says filmmakers have approached him, wanting to make “the next Shaun” (he presumably means the next movie like that, not a sequel), but he doesn’t want to “cover the same territory again.”

The other issue is that making movies is really hard and it takes a long time, so Wright doesn’t just want to “knock out a Shaun sequel” if it’s not a thing he really wants to do. That must be especially true for a filmmaker like Wright who is known for certain stylistic and aesthetic sensibilities that make an Edgar Wright movie feel like an event. He probably couldn’t just knock out a movie even if he wanted to.

That all being said, Hot Fuzz would have the more fertile ground for a sequel, not Shaun Of The Dead. What would that movie even look like? 28 Weeks Later, but with Shaun trying to go back to living his life while Jeremy Renner executes rogue zombies? Then zombie Ed gets loose and the outbreak happens again? There’s some kind of tortured “you’ve got red on you” callback? Actually, that doesn’t sound too bad.

