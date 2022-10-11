Millie Bobby Brown’s other Netflix franchises is coming back for another installment soon, and while everyone loves her typically underplayed performance as Eleven on Stranger Things, she’s going all out in this trailer for Enola Holmes 2—quipping, doing a “Jim” to the camera (though it’s a traditional fourth-wall-break here, not literally looking at the camera), and even quipping some more. It’s a fun trailer, and it speaks to the kind of interesting performances we might see out of Millie Bobby Brown once she can move past the Upside Down for good someday. (Not that we’re ready for Stranger Things to end after hearing about it nonstop over the summer or anything.)

This trailer expands on the plotty stuff from the first Enola Holmes 2 trailer, with her bouncing off of Henry Cavill’s Geralt a whole lot as he goes through his own separate adventure. (Sorry, did we say “Geralt”? We meant “Sherlock.” We can’t imagine why anyone would make that mistake, when they seem like such different characters with such distinct voices.) The best part of the trailer, though, is Enola getting wrapped up in a mystery involving a girl who went missing from her job at a factory, which seems to eventually lead to Enola leading—or at least being involved in—a feminist workers’ rights revolution. Hell yeah, Enola! Stick it to the man and also men in general! Workers who go missing on the job deserve to have their disappearances investigated by a member of the Holmes family!

Enola Holmes 2 | Official Trailer: Part 2 | Netflix

Enola Holmes 2 will premiere on Netflix on November 4, and in addition to those aforementioned stars, it features Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. If nothing else, Cavill’s performance will hopefully tide you over until season three of The Witcher premieres.