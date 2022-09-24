Move over, hot girl summer: who-dunit fall is in full swing this autumnal season. From peeling back the layers of a crime most foul in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to Saoirse Ronan uncovering a theater-based murder in See How They Run, mysteries have taken over as the chosen film genre for the cooler weather. There can never be enough secrets to uncover, as we get another addition to the who-dunit/fall pairing with Netflix’s first trailer for Enola Holmes 2.

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown returns as the inquisitive Enola Holmes, the young sister to the famed detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Since tackling the events in the first film, Enola has opened up her own detective agency, yet she can’t seem to get a single case. That is, until the mystery of a missing girl plops down in front of her, leading the young detective to work alongside her brother in cracking their two coinciding cases together.

Along with Brown, the returning cast includes Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Louis Partridge (Pistol), Adeel Akhtar (Killing Eve) and Susan Wokoma (Cheaters), with David Thewlis (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows), Hannah Dodd (Anatomy Of A Scandal), and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Sex Education) joining as new characters.

Advertisement

The mystery comedy is directed by Emmy-winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), who helmed the first film. Crafting the screenplay is another returner from the original movie, Jack Thorne (Wonder). The films are based on Nancy Springer’s original book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which follows the younger, sleuthing sister of the Holmes family.

Since breaking out as the telekinetic Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Brown has had a pretty solid relationship with the streamer. After the two Enola Holmes features, her next starring role in the Netflix world will be in Joe and Anthony Russo’s sci-fi film The Electric State.

G/O Media may get a commission 38% Off Echo Show 8 Alexa?

Has an 8" HD touchscreen which can let you watch shows, stream things, or even make video calls thanks to the 13 MP camera, you can also use it to control other smart devices in your home with ease, and even display photos if you want to as a digital photo frame. Buy for $80 from Amazon Advertisement

Ready your magnifying glasses when Enola Holmes 2 premieres on Netflix November 4.