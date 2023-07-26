40 years of Madonna: The Queen of Pop's greatest songs, ranked

40 years of Madonna: The Queen of Pop's greatest songs, ranked

Four decades after the release of her debut album, we look back at the tracks that define Madonna and redefined pop culture

Stephen Thomas Erlewine
Center: Madonna circa 2023 (Photo: Ricardo Gomes); Official music video screenshots (Clockwise from top left): “Ray Of Light,” “Take A Bow,” “Cherish,” “Live To Tell,” “Express Yourself,” “Borderline,” “Frozen,” “Open Your Heart” (Screenshots: YouTube).
Center: Madonna circa 2023 (Photo: Ricardo Gomes); Official music video screenshots (Clockwise from top left): "Ray Of Light," "Take A Bow," "Cherish," "Live To Tell," "Express Yourself," "Borderline," "Frozen," "Open Your Heart" (Screenshots: YouTube).

Madonna delivered her self-titled debut album in the middle of the summer of 1983. Ever since that July day 40 years ago, the undisputed Queen of Pop has been near the epicenter of pop culture, shaping the sound and style of pop music by repurposing outré dance club fashions for a wider audience. “Vogue,” her glamorous house-inspired single from 1990, is perhaps the zenith of this talent, but the music she released before and after that landmark hit are a testament to her status as the most restless and fearless pop artist this side of David Bowie.

Madonna planned to celebrate this momentous occasion by taking her greatest hits out on tour but health problems got in the way. Although her Celebration Tour has been postponed because of her June hospitalization—rescheduled dates are on the horizon—the time remains ripe to celebrate a body of work that’s lost none of its vibrancy, as this list of 40 essential songs attests.

40. “Keep It Together” (1989)

Keep It Together

The fifth and final American single from Like A Prayer, “Keep It Together” is something of a spin on the Sister Sledge disco classic “We Are Family.” Given how Madonna tackles issues involving her immediate family elsewhere on the record, it’s easy to interpret “Keep It Together” literally, yet the song truly resonates as an ode to a found family. With its concluding chant of “keep people together forever and ever”—a sentiment that rightly closed Madonna’s Blonde Ambition tour—it’s hard not to see the song as an anthem for brothers and sisters who are connected through a certain spiritual outlook

39. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (2000)

Madonna - What It Feels Like For A Girl (Official Video) [HD]

Based on its sleek veneer and smooth electro-pop rhythms, “What It Feels Like For A Girl” could’ve been an exquisite chill out moment on Music but Madonna constructed the track as an explicitly feminist song. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” isn’t an anthemic rallying call. Rather, it comes from a place of empathy with Madonna exploring distinctly feminine emotions of tenderness and strength. While it’s not quite autobiographical, it’s difficult to imagine Madonna writing “What It Feels Like For A Girl” without going through the emotional journey documented on Ray Of Light: it has a richness and complexity carried over from that spiritual quest.

38. “Oh Father” (1989)

Madonna - Oh Father [Official Music Video]

Perhaps the biggest break from Madonna’s musical past on Like A Prayer, “Oh Father” is all about the past—namely, her fraught relationship with her dad. Madonna attempts to reconcile her feelings about her father, exploring her childhood pain through the prism of the present. Her naked confessions are delivered in the form of a stately, strong-laden ballad that brings to mind not “Live To Tell” but the stark, eerie qualities of the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” a shift in direction that seems assured, not sudden; there was no other way to tell this story other than as grand melodrama.

37. “Bedtime Story” (1994)

Madonna - Bedtime Story (Official Video) [HD]

“Bedtime Story” may have given Bedtime Stories its de facto title, but the song stands apart from the rest of the record. Where much of Bedtime Stories has a distinctly American bent, drawing from contemporary soul and hip-hop, “Bedtime Story” is a collaboration with the British producer Nellee Hooper, who had recently worked with Bjork on her genre-shattering Debut. Bjork co-wrote this song with Hooper and it does feel like a cousin to Debut: it’s distinctly continental in how it pairs bubbling house with a gilded, atmospheric sheen, a sound that’s equally physical and cerebral. It’s an approach that’s well suited to Madonna; in many ways, it can be seen as the precursor to the adventurous Ray Of Light.

36. “Human Nature” (1994)

Madonna - Human Nature (Official Video)

“Human Nature” is the opposite of an apology. Within it, Madonna sums up her divisive early 1990s—a time where she pushed at sexual boundaries in a variety of artistic formats, ranging from her Erotica album and Sex book to the thriller Body Of Evidence—concluding that “I’m not sorry, it’s human nature.” The defiance lends a cold edge to the track’s supple hip-hop rhythms, which were grounded in a sample of Main Source’s “What You Need.” Never a shrinking violet in her interviews, Madonna rarely unleashed vitriol on record, which makes the nastiness of “Human Nature” unusually thrilling.

35. “Secret” (1994)

Madonna - Secret (Official Video) [HD]

“Secret” announced Madonna’s departure from the intense dance club fantasies of Erotica and subsequent immersion in modern R&B. Not quite a slow jam, “Secret” nevertheless plays like a seduction, thanks both to Madonna’s controlled vocal and the song’s sultry vibe. Underpinned by a rolling hip-hop loop, “Secret” certainly feels fresher than the intentionally buttoned-up “I’ll Remember,” yet it shares a quietly assured quality with its immediate predecessor: it’s handsome, mature, and in control, the opposite of the wild Dionysian ride Madonna was on in the early 1990s.

34. “I’ll Remember” (1994)

Madonna - I’ll Remember (Official Video)

An abrupt left turn after the dark, daring Erotica, “I’ll Remember” finds Madonna deliberately re-engaging with the middle of the road by writing a stirring ballad for With Honors, a collegiate comedy starring Brendan Fraser and Joe Pesci. “I’ll Remember” sidesteps any classroom hijinks in favor of a quietly insistent ballad where its melancholy undertones are countered by a subtly stirring arrangement, one anchored on a pulsating synth refrain that never ceases. Madonna’s singing is warm and controlled, considerably more nuanced than the show-stopping performance she gave in “Live To Tell” and all the better for it: it’s one of her best forays into adult contemporary pop.

33. “Dress You Up” (1985)

Madonna - Dress You Up (Official Video)

The last single pulled from Like A Virgin, arriving after such non-LP hits as “Crazy For You” and “Into The Groove,” “Dress You Up” feels like the template for so much dance-pop to come. The key is how it subtly shifts focus within its four minutes, transitioning from its urgent neo-disco beat to the insistent vocal hook, taking the liberty to add a rock guitar solo on its bridge. The unifying element is the playful sexuality Madonna conveys not only through the literal lyrics—not written by her but rather Andrea LaRusso and Peggy Stanziale—but through her hungry delivery: she gives the song palpable heat.

32. “Angel” (1984)

Angel

Positioned between the cynical “Material Girl” and the coy “Like A Virgin” on the Like a Virgin album, “Angel” is disarmingly earnest: it’s an unabashed, unapologetic love song in the guise of a dance-pop confection. Written with Stephen Bray, Madonna’s former romantic and then-current creative partner, “Angel” has a distinct New Wave overtone, especially compared to the rest of the Like A Virgin singles: the effervescent synths provide the single’s hook, while the melody takes center stage as the rhythm almost fades into the background. Madonna would increasingly move in this direction throughout the 1980s, helping to broaden and deepen her audience, yet there’s a freshness to “Angel”: it’s where she’s starting to stretch her pop wings.

31. “Rain” (1992)

Madonna - Rain (Official Video) [HD]

The softest and sweetest moment on the highly charged Erotica, “Rain” is a gorgeous, subtle ballad, pitched halfway between an R&B slow jam and shimmering new age healing. That the song could be interpreted either as a seduction or a cleansing affirmation speaks to the subtle tension between its rhythm and execution: the subdued pulse suggests something seductive, yet the washes of keyboards and vocal harmonies are comforting and consoling, a duality that gives “Rain” depth and complexity.

30. “Erotica” (1994)

Madonna - Erotica (Official Video) [HD]

The cornerstone not only of the Erotica album but also its accompanying Sex book, “Erotica” introduces Madonna’s short-lived alter-ego Dita, who acts as a ringleader for sexual experiences that fall just short of decadence. Working with co-producer Shep Pettibone, Madonna grounds “Erotica” in the house-inflected dance of the early 1990s, finding sultriness within its bustling dance loops and clean-angled synth stabs. “Erotica” isn’t shy about its carnality yet it feels slightly and alluringly elusive: it’s a tease, with all the truly sexy moments happening just outside of view.

29. “Drowned World/Substitute For Love” (1998)

Madonna - Drowned World / Substitute For Love (Official Video)

As the opening cut on Madonna’s middle-aged masterpiece Ray Of Light, “Drowned World/Substitute For Love” serves as a musical and thematic keynote for the rest of the record, establishing her immersion into ambient electronica and newfound spiritual searching. Unfolding slowly, “Drowned World/Substitute For Love” finds Madonna in an explicitly autobiographical mode, framing her life choices as “I traded fame for love without a second thought.” Over the course of five minutes, she explores the ramifications of this, concluding that she’s changed her mind and found religion, a conversion telegraphed by William Orbit’s steadily intensifying production, where additional samples, rhythms, and instrumental flourishes all reinforce Madonna’s naked honesty.

28. “Deeper And Deeper” (1992)

Madonna - Deeper And Deeper (Official Video) [HD]

A continuation of “Vogue”—there’s a nod to the earlier hit in the single’s closing moments—”Deeper And Deeper” is a ray of a light within the darkly provocative Erotica, a pure celebration of the power of dance. The swirl of synthesized strings and bold, glassy keyboards are simultaneously modern ’90s house and a callback to the glory days of the glitter ball, a combination that only grows in intensity as the song builds to the unexpected release of a flamenco guitar solo on the bridge.

27. “Who’s That Girl” (1987)

Madonna - Who’s That Girl (Official Video)

The theme song to Madonna’s second major movie, “Who’s That Girl” picks up the thread left hanging by “La Isla Bonita.” Where that hit—also released in 1987—pushed conventional Latin music tropes to the forefront, Madonna and Patrick Leonard integrate Latin rhythms within the context of a bright, lively dance-pop number, adding a Spanish-sung countermelody to the song’s chorus. If this lacks the freshness of “La Isla Bonita,” there’s a slightly haunted quality to the delivery of the titular phrase that lets “Who’s That Girl” linger after it’s done playing.

26. “Cherish” (1989)

Madonna - Cherish (Official Video) [HD]

A kindred spirit to “True Blue,” “Cherish” echoes the breezy innocence of 1960s girl groups, its nostalgic bent tempered by the rhythm track’s synthesized bop. There isn’t a trace of cynicism or irony to “Cherish,” which makes it stand out not only on its parent album Like A Prayer but in Madonna’s catalog in general: it’s a sweet confection, an incandescent ray of sunshine that illuminates everything it touches.

25. “Where’s The Party” (1986)

Where’s the Party

A rare collaboration between Madonna and her two chief 1980s co-writers, Stephen Bray and Patrick Leonard, “Where’s The Party” is a cousin to “Into The Groove,” a song where the narrator is seeking escape within the sound of music. Teeming with over-active synthesizers and excitable drum machines, “Where’s The Party” is almost too lively to be a dance song. Rather, it creates excitement through its chaotic high spirits with Madonna serving as a ringleader for a party that lasts all night long.

24. “Hung Up” (2005)

Madonna - Hung Up (Official Video) [HD]

After the divisive American Life, Madonna designed 2005’s Confessions On A Dance Floor as an audacious celebration of dance music, both past and present. “Hung Up,” the record’s first single, was caught between these two extremes, with the nagging sample from ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)“ conjuring the ghost of disco past, but this specter is seen through a distorted funhouse mirror. “Hung Up” discards nostalgia for trippy, elastic modernity that serves as a reminder of how often Madonna managed unexpected reinventions of her music and herself.

23. “Live To Tell” (1986)

Madonna - Live To Tell (Official Video)

The start of Madonna’s long collaboration with songwriter/producer Patrick Leonard, the stately ballad “Live To Tell” was released as part of the soundtrack to At Close Range, a crime drama featuring the singer’s then-romantic partner Sean Penn. “Live To Tell” marked a conscious maturation for Madonna. The ballad contains no overt romance: it’s about living with loss, learning how to bear the scars of a deep wound. Fittingly, the arrangement is spartan, allowing Madonna to take center stage with a vocal performance that remains among her most affecting recordings.

22. “Lucky Star” (1983)

Madonna - Lucky Star (Official Video)

Madonna may have written “Lucky Star” with hopes that it would get played at the New York club Danceteria, but it feels as if it was destined to be her first pop smash hit, which is precisely what it turned out to be. John “Jellybean” Benitez mixed the original Reggie Lucas production, giving the song an urgency, decorating the synthesized disco beat with soulful flourishes and New Wave accouterments. It’s a sound that’s designed for dance floors, yet it’s ultimately eclipsed by Madonna’s melody, which is powered by an incandescent hook that’s pure pop.

21. “Beautiful Stranger” (1999)

Madonna - Beautiful Stranger (Official Video) [HD]

When Madonna took the assignment to contribute a song to Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, she cleverly designed “Beautiful Stranger” to appeal to both to the swinging ’60s fantasia constructed by Mike Myers and also her own electronica rebirth. Re-teaming with producer William Orbit, Madonna deliberately eschews the spiritual heavy lifting of Ray Of Light while retaining its vibrant blend of futuristic dance and retro-psychedelia. The combination is exquisite: with another production, “Beautiful Stranger” could’ve been a hit in 1969, but the combination of modern rhythms and retro affectations made it an ideal pop single for 1999.

20. “La Isla Bonita” (1987)

Madonna - La Isla Bonita (Official Video)

A collaboration with Patrick Leonard—he brought the original demo track to Michael Jackson, who rejected it—“La Isla Bonita” is Madonna’s first explicit foray into Latin music. In some respects, it reveals how Madonna was just beginning to amass knowledge of Latin culture—she would later reveal that she did not know where the San Pedro of the lyric actually resides—but there’s a breezy charm to the single’s blend of Cuban and Spanish instrumentation, one that creates a fantasy of an extended tropical vacation.

19. “Crazy For You” (1985)

Madonna - Crazy For You (Official Video)

Just four months after Like A Virgin dropped, Madonna delivered her purest ballad to date: the slow-burning “Crazy For You.” The song was recorded for Vision Quest, a wrestling melodrama starring Matthew Modine and Linda Fiorentino that featured Madonna as a singer in a bar. The ballad was new territory for both Madonna and her producer, John “Jellybean” Benitez, and the pair rose to the occasion. Madonna’s performance is passionate and earnest, while Jellybean avoids power ballad cliches, letting the song simmer by grounding it with an elastic synth-bass and decorating it with evocative synths that give the song a subdued cinematic quality.

18. “Papa Don’t Preach” (1986)

Madonna - Papa Don’t Preach (Official Video) [HD]

Like “Live To Tell” before it, “Papa Don’t Preach” is consciously mature, a move away from standard pop and dance fare from Madonna. Unlike its predecessor, “Papa Don’t Preach” isn’t a ballad: it’s firmly within Madonna’s dance-pop wheelhouse, an opulent ’80s single driven by electronic rhythms and outfitted with synth flourishes. Underneath those recognizable sounds, Madonna tells the tale of an unexpectedly pregnant teenager who asks her father for support. Cleverly clothing her ultimately pro-life sentiment within the guise of a self-empowering chorus, Madonna attempts to have it both ways with “Papa Don’t Preach”—the fate of the pregnancy is clearly the teenager’s decision yet she resolves not to have an abortion—a choice that lends the song some humanity: it doesn’t play like an adult trying to appease both sides of her audience but the confusion of an adolescent caught in unwanted circumstances.

17. “Everybody” (1982)

Madonna - Everybody (Official Video) [HD]

All these years later, Madonna’s debut single sounds simultaneously tentative and vibrant. So many of the musical seeds that would later blossom are here, particularly how Madonna does not neglect to give her song a bright, insistent pop hook even when she places an emphasis on a fresh, vital dance beat. With its percolating synthesizers and snapping drum machine, “Everybody” does seem like a relic of the early 1980s, yet it hasn’t lost its potency, probably because Madonna constructed it as a rallying cry to unite listeners of all stripes on the utopia of the dance floor.

16. “Music” (2000)

Madonna - Music (Official Video)

Madonna collaborated with French producer Mirwais on a good chunk of Music, the album that found the singer heading further down the electronica avenues she opened up with Ray Of Light. Mirwais conjures a bit of electro-funk reminiscent of Daft Punk, the sinewy, robotic beat allowing Madonna to celebrate the deliverance of dancing. Madonna delivers a single that lives up to her boast that “music mix the bourgeoisie and the rebel”: “Music” exists simultaneously on the cutting edge of the dance club and is as undeniably hooky and intoxicating as her biggest radio hits.

15. “Frozen” (1998)

Madonna - Frozen (Official Video) [HD]

“Frozen” served as an effective palate cleanser when it was released as the first single from Ray Of Light in 1998. Madonna spent the middle of the 1990s courting the middle of the road—she turned toward ballads, she starred as Evita in a silver screen spectacle—so the chilly electronica of “Frozen” offered a bracing reminder of her desire to remain on the vanguard of pop music. Working with producer/DJ William Orbit, Madonna drew upon downtempo electronica, establishing a vaguely foreboding atmosphere that’s brightened only slightly by flourishes of string suggesting arid desert vistas. Madonna pitches her vocal performance somewhere between cold and heat, breathing warmth into Orbit’s soundscapes but sounding wounded, even haunted, as she sings in a lower register that sounds as startling as her first foray into electronica.

14. “Borderline” (1983)

Madonna - Borderline (Official Video) [HD]

The last of the singles pulled from Madonna’s eponymous debut, “Borderline” capitalized on the pop breakthrough of “Lucky Star.” Containing a stronger R&B bent than its predecessor—the song was written by Reggie Lucas, the producer who helmed a good chunk of Madonna—“Borderline” is propelled by a percolating synth-bass that’s punctuated by sweet keyboard stabs so colorful they read as New Wave, particularly when paired with Madonna’s earnest vocal. This fusion of sounds and sensibilities points toward the heights she’d soon reach on Like A Virgin.

13. “Justify My Love” (1990)

Madonna - Justify My Love (Official Video) [HD]

Included as a new track on the epoch-defining compilation The Immaculate Collection, “Justify My Love” opened up a new era for Madonna. Working with a backing track conceived by Lenny Kravitz, Madonna doesn’t so much sing “Justify My Love” as intone its litany of erotic fantasies, her breathy delivery lending a sense of intimacy that helps balance the arty, off-kilter production. Far from being a one-off, “Justify My Love” turned out to be the gateway to the carnally charged Erotica era.

12. “Burning Up” (1983)

Madonna - Burning Up (Official Video)

Arriving after “Everybody”’s cheerful call to arms, “Burning Up” feels intense and torrid. Madonna shifts her focus away from the collective energy of the dance floor, zeroing in on an interior obsession—namely, seduction. The slam of the drum beat intertwines with a prowling synth bass line, providing a sleek vehicle for Madonna’s sexually charged pleas. By design, it’s a single for dance clubs—the rhythms are nocturnal, the lyrics rife with carnality—and that gives “Burning Up” a dark freedom that “Lucky Star” and “Holiday” lack: it’s a song fueled by intense primal urges.

11. “Ray Of Light” (1998)

Madonna - Ray Of Light (Official Video) [HD]

Where so much of Ray Of Light occupies distinctly introspective territory, its title track is a cathartic celebration of renewal. Here, Madonna positions her newly awakened spirituality as something of a rebirth—the chorus is built around the exclamation “And I feel like I just got home,” suggestions she’s rediscovered something essential about herself—a sensation she and William Orbit convey through a galloping beat accompanied by psychedelic fashions. It’s as infectious as it is incandescent, its joy emanating from the music and lyric equally.

10. “Open Your Heart” (1986)

Madonna - Open Your Heart (Official Video) [HD]

Accompanied by a cheekily provocative clip where Madonna plays a stripper who befriended a young boy, “Open Your Heart” fittingly belongs among the singer’s most exuberant pop singles. Working with Patrick Leonard, Madonna turned a demo originally intended for Cyndi Lauper—the “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” singer never heard the recording—into bright, bustling dance-pop, a single filled with ornate baubles that’s underpinned by Madonna’s passionate performance. Her commitment helps downplay the song’s occasional innuendo, grounding this piece of buoyant pop in the realm of real, heartfelt emotions.

9. “Material Girl” (1984)

Madonna - Material Girl (Official Video) [HD]

“Material Girl” cemented the superstardom that “Like A Virgin” gave Madonna, lending her a nickname that she didn’t necessarily deserve. For one thing, the glorification of riches and luxury goods in “Material Girl” hardly came from an autobiographical place. Madonna didn’t even write the song: it’s a Peter Brown and Robert Rans composition that the singer and producer Nile Rodgers brought to life, turning it into a piece of slick new wave disco so potent that it reshaped the face of pop music in the mid-1980s. There’s no denying that “Material Girl” belongs to the 1980s, a simultaneous celebration and critique of the Reagan years where the form ultimately overshadows the content … and that’s part of the message, too, that the meaning doesn’t matter as much as the execution, and few dance-pop singles are as flawless as “Material Girl.”

8. “Express Yourself” (1989)

Madonna - Express Yourself (Official Video)

Part of Like A Prayer’s campaign of deliberate maturation, “Express Yourself” finds the singer who once claimed she was a “Material Girl” discovering the intoxication power of self-affirmation. As she rejects all the conventional trappings of a love affair—“Satin sheets are very romantic/What happens when you’re not in bed?”—Madonna keeps returning the focus to self-love and mutual respect, manifestos delivered to a thrilling rush of dance-funk inspired by Sly & the Family Stone but sounding as steely and imposing as a skyscraper.

7. “Take A Bow” (1994)

Madonna - Take A Bow (Official Video) [4K]

Perhaps the most exquisite ballad Madonna ever recorded, “Take A Bow” chronicles the very end of a love affair, the moment where one person realizes their partner isn’t invested in the romance. There isn’t sadness here so much as resignation: the song is a silken sigh that’s almost sultry in its softness. Madonna enlisted Babyface, an auteur of seductive slow jams, as her collaborator for “Take A Bow” and while his touch is evident—his background vocals are clear in the mix—Madonna quietly commands attention, as she looks back at the failed relationship not with anger but affection.

6. “Holiday” (1983)

Holiday

The first of Madonna’s singles not to be written by the singer herself, “Holiday” also marks the beginning of her collaboration with John “Jellybean” Benitez, one of the great dance producers of the 1980s. Jellybean remixed several singles from Madonna’s self-titled debut but he produced “Holiday” on his own, giving the Curtis Hudson/Lisa Stevens-Crowder song a sparkling buoyancy that played as pop, a quality “Everybody” and “Burning Up” lacked. That infectious sense of joy—a savvy cross between underground disco and stylized New Wave—helped “Holiday” become Madonna’s international breakthrough single: it was her first song to reach the Billboard Top 40 and went all the way to No. 2 in the U.K.

5. “Like A Prayer” (1989)

Madonna - Like A Prayer (Official Video)

Fueled by a spiritual longing and delivered as a provocation, “Like A Prayer” announced itself as a major work in 1989, a deliberate move into weighty thematic and musical material from an artist who was often pegged as frivolous. It almost feels like Madonna wanted to break that perception by throwing the kitchen sink at those preconceptions. “Like A Prayer” opens with a snippet of rock guitar, reveals itself as a secular gospel, then rides a sinewy dance rhythm to its conclusion. From its lyric to its arrangement, it’s overstuffed with ideas, its density giving it gravity but also endurance; it’s a mystery that begs to be explored.

4. “Don’t Tell Me” (2000)

Madonna - Don’t Tell Me (Official Video)

Taking a song her singer/songwriter brother-in-law Joe Henry believed to be a “complete throwaway,” Madonna transformed “Stop” into “Don’t Tell Me,” a bold blend of folk-rock and electronica. Producer Mirwais turns the simple repeated acoustic guitar refrain into a stuttering mantra that underpins the self-empowerment of Madonna’s lyrics. The hall of mirrors aspect of Mirwais’ production turns a simple Americana tune into a stirring anthem that speaks to Madonna’s originality as an artist.

3. “Like A Virgin” (1984)

Madonna - Like A Virgin (Official Video)

Lying at the center of Madonna’s legend, “Like A Virgin” turned the singer into a superstar upon its release in 1984, an ascendency due in part to the suggestive conceit at the heart of the song: it’s not about virginity but renewal, yet it’s hard to deny the inherent tease in the title. Madonna’s playful provocations highlight both her sexiness and wit, qualities that producer Nile Rodgers spotlights by pushing her youthful vocals at the forefront, placing his chicken-scratch guitar and insistent synth-bass in prime supporting roles. “Like A Virgin” is filled with colorful asides, such as Madonna’s inspired “Hey!” on the chorus and her murmured pleas on the fade-out, which make the record seem alive even after decades of over-exposure.

2. “Into the Groove” (1985)

Madonna - Into The Groove (Official Video)

As “Into the Groove’’ ascends towards its chorus, Madonna sings “Only when I’m dancing can I feel this free,” a lyric that can be seen as a manifesto of sorts. Throughout her career, the dance floor has been her deliverance, a secular sacred place that provides refuge from any trouble. “Into The Groove’’ pays tribute to that hallowed venue by providing an enduring anthem to the pleasures of moving your body to the music, whether it’s in a club or in a bedroom where no one else can see.

1. “Vogue” (1990)

Madonna - Vogue (Official Video)

Released at the apex of her power and popularity, “Vogue” crystalizes many of Madonna’s unique gifts. Returning to a familiar theme of finding self-discovery on the dance floor, Madonna is uncharacteristically specific on “Vogue,” ushering house music into the American mainstream and taking the underground dance sensation of vogueing along for the ride. Instead of succumbing to the temptations of appropriation, Madonna and co-writer/producer Shep Pettibone act as ambassadors for this subculture, presenting its daring, cutting-edge innovations in a stylish package that pays tribute to the source while also belonging unmistakably to Madonna. Not only would no other musician of her time be able to pull off this trick, they couldn’t imagine that it was possible.

