Evangeline Lilly says brain functions at "decreased capacity" after traumatic head injury
The Lost star fainted and hit her face on a rock at the beach in May 2025.Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage
In 2025, Lost and Marvel actor Evangeline Lilly suffered a concussion in May 2025 after fainting on the beach and hitting her head on the rock. To kick off 2026, the actor shared that the traumatic brain injury has left her with long-term damage. “It’s late on January 1, the first day of 2026. I’m entering into this new year, the Year of the Horse, with some bad news about my concussion,” Lilly shared in an Instagram video posted a few days ago. “A lot of you asked how I’m doing, a lot of you have inquired about the brain scans that you heard I got. And the results came back from the scans, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. So I do have brain damage from the TBI, and possibly other factors going on.”