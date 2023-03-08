We may earn a commission from links on this page.

With the Academy Awards just a few days away, it still remains to be seen who exactly will be strolling onstage to offer an acceptance speech thanking family, friends, and maybe even shed some tears. But the list of people who will be presenting those awards is already out in the open— and more names may be on the way.

On March 2, the Academy announced a first round of presenters, including noted thing-doer Ariana DeBose, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, and Donnie Yen.

Yesterday, the Academy again added twelve new presenters to their list, including Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks and Ariel-in-waiting Halle Bailey. Antonio Banderas, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Guria, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, and Sigourney Weaver rounded out the second slate.

The 24 announced presenters join an already-stacked group of performers, including Lenny Kravitz, who will handle the ceremonies In Memoriam segment. Three Best Original Song nominees are also set to perform: Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (nominated for “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux (nominated for “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once); and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (nominated for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR).

Although crunch time is closing in for The Academy, there’s a chance another slate of announcements will come on Friday before the ceremony. So far, one of the night’s most notable omissions is Lady Gaga, whose Top Gun: Maverick original song with Bloodpop, “Hold My Hand,” is the only Best Original Song nominee so far not to have a confirmed live performance.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 12, at 5 P.M. PT/8 P.M. ET. For a full list of nominations, see here.