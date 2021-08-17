We’ve got bad news for people who think that everything’s gonna be ok. No, it’s not the vast array of terrible, awful shit that’s going on socially, politically, and environmentally. The stakes are much lower than that. Instead, the cult-favorite television series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is calling it a day.

Earlier this evening, Josh Thomas, the Australian comedy wunderkind behind the series, serving as showrunner and star for these past two seasons, announced the show’s ending on Instagram.

“We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be its last,” Josh Thomas posted. “I want to send an extra super special thanks to our cast, writers, and crew who are talented, kind, and passionate.”

The show ran for two seasons on Freeform, amassing a hefty following and critical praise. Writing for The A.V. Club, Shanon Miller called the show “a deeply funny comedy teeming with heart, wit, and a refreshing level of humanity.” The series followed Nicholas (Thomas) and his two half-sisters (played by Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press) collecting their lives after the death of their father. Plus, this last season featured the comedic dynamic duo of Richard Kind and Maria Bamford.



“We made a second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing. If any of these people ask you for a job, I high recommend you say yes.”

Thomas continued to praise the show’s network, Freeform, who “has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive.”

“I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them and they are obsessed with me, I hope we get another chance to work together.”

The show was Thomas’ first for Freeform. His breakout series, Please Like Me, had four seasons on the Australian TV channel ABC TV.

“Thanks, everyone! The show has been such a special experience — I got to learn so much about the world and myself while making it.”

Across its two seasons, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay ran 20 episodes, all of which are still available on Hulu.