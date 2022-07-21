After nearly two decades away from the business of handing out ass-kickings on the regular to supernatural threats, Sarah Michelle Gellar is apparently ready to get back in the stake-adjacent game. This is per Deadline, which reports on an apparent leak from the Comic-Con vaults that says Gellar will be announced today as a star and producer on Wolf Pack, a supernatural drama from Teen Wolf executive producer Jeff Davis.

Said reveal will apparently comes as part of the panel today for Teen Wolf: The Movie, which is reuniting a decent chunk of the MTV show’s cast on Paramount+ to finish out its lycanthropic storyline. It’ll also be an obvious time to promote Wolf Pack, which, while not a direct spinoff of the Teen Wolf universe, is a drama about wolfpeople being written by Jeff Davis and produced by MTV, so, yeah, there’s some synergy there.

The series, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, was already set to star Armani Jackson and Bella Shepa rd as teens whose lives are displaced when a wildfire unleashes a supernatural threat; it’ll now add bona fide genre TV royalty Gellar to the mix as an arson investigator looking into the fire.

Gellar is apparently all-in here; in addition to starring as Kristin Ramsey (“ a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles”), she’ll also serve alongside Davis as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series. The series marks Gellar’s first regular live-action TV role since starring opposite Robin Williams in The Crazy Ones back in 2013; she’s spent the last few years working mostly in voice acting, including appearing opposite husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in animated Star Wars projects and voicing Teela on Netflix’s Masters Of The Universe: Revelations.