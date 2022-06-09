The legal troubles for The Flash actor Ezra Miller continue to mount as the parents of an 18-year-old reportedly seek a protective court order on behalf of their child. The filing obtained by multiple outlets allege Miller (now 29) groomed the 18-year-old—named Tokata Iron Eyes—starting when Iron Eyes was 12.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata,” the filing states, per Deadline. In the complaint, the parents accuse Miller of “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior.”

The parents, named Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, allege Miller first met Tokata at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016. From there, the parents allege Miller gave their child drugs as a teen, and offered to pay for them to attend Bard College in Massachusetts, People reports. Since dropping out of Bard in December, Tokata has flown around the country with Miller, including to Hawaii, where the actor has been arrested twice.

However, in a statement made by Tokata on Instagram, they address “assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.” In other posts, they share videos and images of themselves with and without Miller.

“I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss,” Tokata writes.

“My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being” they continue. “I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home.”

“I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body,” Tokata adds.

A judge signed the request for a protective order, which states Miller cannot have contact or harass Tokata, Sara, or Chase or come within 100 yards of their residence. However, the court “cannot locate or serve” the order to Miller as theirs and Tokata’s locations are currently unknown. A hearing for the order has been scheduled for July 12.



The A.V. Club has reached out to Miller’s representatives and we will update this story when we hear back.