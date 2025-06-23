Ezra Miller teases "tentative" Hollywood return via Lynne Ramsay film

The disgraced actor recently made a surprise appearance at Cannes in support of Ramsay's latest film, Die My Love.

June 23, 2025
Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images
Film News Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller teases

Ezra Miller speed-walked away from the cameras at their surprise Cannes appearance last month, but they may be in front of them again soon. The controversial The Flash and Fantastic Beasts actor, who was accused of a slew of bizarre and upsetting crimes in 2022 and 2023, stuck around a little longer at a different festival, Filming Italy Sardegna, where they gave a rare interview to Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale

In the video, Miller teases a “tentative” return to cinema. (They haven’t starred in a movie since The Flash in 2023.) Miller is apparently writing a film with Lynne Ramsay, who they deem “one of the greatest living filmmakers” and “one of my closest friends in the world.” Ramsay previously directed Miler in her 2011 psychological thriller We Need To Talk About Kevin. She’s also the director that Miller came to Cannes to support—which they say she specifically requested—at the premiere of her latest film, Die My Love (a two-hander starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson).

“If there’s anything I really still believe in in my life, it’s devotion to one’s people, to one’s loved ones, to one’s friends, to one’s comrades, above all else,” Miller said of their friendship with Ramsay. “I didn’t necessarily want to go to Cannes… That’s a tough re-entry point. If you’ve been in the woods for three years, I do not recommend going straight to Cannes.” 

Miller’s time in the woods—whether real or proverbial—came after they were accused of multiple instances of harassment, assault, and disorderly conduct against multiple alleged victims in different states. They later apologized and said they were getting treatment for “complex mental health issues.” You can read more about that period of their life in a comprehensive Vanity Fair report here. 

For now, however, while they hold “a lot of remorse and lamentation for a lot of things that I did and for a lot of things that happened in that time,” they’re also “really, really grateful for the lessons that came with that abyss.” You can watch Miller’s full interview below:

 
