Ezra Miller teases "tentative" Hollywood return via Lynne Ramsay film The disgraced actor recently made a surprise appearance at Cannes in support of Ramsay's latest film, Die My Love.

Ezra Miller speed-walked away from the cameras at their surprise Cannes appearance last month, but they may be in front of them again soon. The controversial The Flash and Fantastic Beasts actor, who was accused of a slew of bizarre and upsetting crimes in 2022 and 2023, stuck around a little longer at a different festival, Filming Italy Sardegna, where they gave a rare interview to Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale.

In the video, Miller teases a “tentative” return to cinema. (They haven’t starred in a movie since The Flash in 2023.) Miller is apparently writing a film with Lynne Ramsay, who they deem “one of the greatest living filmmakers” and “one of my closest friends in the world.” Ramsay previously directed Miler in her 2011 psychological thriller We Need To Talk About Kevin. She’s also the director that Miller came to Cannes to support—which they say she specifically requested—at the premiere of her latest film, Die My Love (a two-hander starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson).